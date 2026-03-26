Rapid7 Acquires Kenzo Security to Accelerate Preemptive, AI-Powered Security Operations

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, announced it has acquired Kenzo Security, an agentic AI security platform built to scale autonomous security investigations. The acquisition further enhances the Rapid7 Command Platform, accelerating industry-leading managed detection and response (MDR) services from AI-assisted workflows to AI-driven, machine-speed security operations.

Today, most security operations are only able to investigate a fraction of the alerts their environments generate. Scale limitations keep organizations in reactive mode against attackers: manually investigating high and critical signals across fragmented telemetry while nearly half of alerts go unexamined. This model limits scale and consistency, putting added strain on already stretched security teams, while many promises of AI super-productivity are not yet realized.

“Reactive security models have reached their limits,” said Corey Thomas, CEO of Rapid7. “Attackers are using AI to move faster, attack surface complexity is accelerating, and security teams are expected to improve outcomes without additional resources. Kenzo Security advances our mission to enable security operations that preempt attackers with predictive precision and machine-scale.”

Kenzo Security integrates, normalizes, and unifies security data in its entity-centric data mesh to power multi-agent analysis, enabling autonomous alert investigations with intelligent rule tuning and dynamic playbooks. By using multiple AI agents that work together while specializing in different security operations tasks, Kenzo is able to drive high-impact outcomes supporting all SOC functions. An average customer reported a 94% reduction in investigation time, and their alert coverage increased from 12% to 100%.

“We built Kenzo Security as a revolutionary AI platform designed to help organizations manage security in ways that were not possible before,” said Partha Naidu, chief product officer and co-founder of Kenzo Security. “In customer deployments, we’ve seen investigation time shrink from hours to minutes, and instead of sampling or prioritizing a subset, the platform scales to investigate every alert end-to-end.”

By integrating Kenzo’s data mesh with Rapid7’s Command Platform and embedding Kenzo Security’s proprietary AI models across MDR operations, organizations will benefit from:

Full coverage at machine speed: AI-led workflows automatically investigate and correlate alerts at machine speed, compressing time to detection and response.

AI-led workflows automatically investigate and correlate alerts at machine speed, compressing time to detection and response. Scalable, dynamic investigations: The platform seamlessly ingests, triages, and investigates new and evolving threats while correlating activity across endpoint, identity, cloud, SaaS, and third-party data to uncover anomalies without additional human effort.

The platform seamlessly ingests, triages, and investigates new and evolving threats while correlating activity across endpoint, identity, cloud, SaaS, and third-party data to uncover anomalies without additional human effort. 100% decision transparency: As workloads shift to AI agents, predictable results and auditable decisions are essential to build trust and confidence in autonomous processes.

As workloads shift to AI agents, predictable results and auditable decisions are essential to build trust and confidence in autonomous processes. Analysts decide, AI agents do: Designed to be configurable and adaptable, analysts determine the key points where human decisions are important to their processes, while everything else can run seamlessly.

Designed to be configurable and adaptable, analysts determine the key points where human decisions are important to their processes, while everything else can run seamlessly. Continuous exposure management: Agentic workflows continuously identify and prioritize exposures across endpoint, identity, cloud, and SaaS environments, connecting risk signals to active threats to accelerate remediation and reduce attack surface.





Ultimately, organizations will experience significantly lower manual strain and more consistent, precise investigations that strengthen their confidence and their organization’s cyber resilience.

“Our vision for AI-powered cybersecurity is in lockstep with Rapid7’s data-centric approach,” said Harish Singh, CEO and co-founder of Kenzo Security. “Our integrated models will act as a continuous engine that improves outcomes in real time, while the reach of Rapid7’s global customer base will accelerate the accuracy and effectiveness of Kenzo’s technology. I’m excited about the results that we will deliver together.”

This acquisition advances Rapid7’s commitment to delivering preemptive, managed cybersecurity operations that empower customers to reduce risk and respond to threats at the speed of modern attacks. Kenzo Security’s AI-SOC technology reinforces Rapid7’s continued investment in combining machine-speed automation with human expertise to drive the best possible security outcomes.

To learn more about Rapid7’s MDR offering, visit https://www.rapid7.com/services/managed-detection-and-response-mdr/

Rapid7 does not anticipate a material impact to revenue, ARR, profitability, or free cash flows associated with this transaction.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations’ cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

About Kenzo Security

Kenzo Security, Inc. is an Agentic Security Platform designed to help organizations modernize and scale their security operations. Built on a data-first architecture, the platform deploys a swarm of specialized AI agents that collaborate across a proprietary data mesh to investigate threats, deploy and tune detections, conduct proactive threat hunting, and prioritize response with precision and consistency. By automating complex security workflows and reducing operational overhead, Kenzo enables security teams to improve efficiency, strengthen resilience, and achieve measurable risk reduction at scale. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition of Kenzo Security, Inc. (“Kenzo”), and the impact of the transaction on the Company’s revenue, ARR, profitability, or free cash flows. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to our acquisition of Kenzo; costs, expenses or difficulties related to the acquisition of Kenzo, including the integration of Kenzo’s business; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the transaction on relationships with our and/or Kenzo’s employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions to us and/or Kenzo; inability to retain key personnel; or changes in legislation or government regulations affecting us or Kenzo. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, particularly in the section entitled "Item 1.A Risk Factors," and in the subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Rapid7 Media Relations

Alice Randall

Director, Global Communications

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804