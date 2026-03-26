CapsoVision Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SARATOGA, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Recent Highlights

Fourth quarter 2025 revenue was $3.9 million, a 13% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year 2025 revenue was $13.6 million, a 15% increase compared to full year 2024.

New accounts grew 16% in the fourth quarter of 2025 over the comparable quarter in 2024. Full year 2025 new accounts grew 21% compared to full year 2024.

CapsoCam Plus® used by over 161,000 patients as of December 31, 2025.

Submitted 510(k) application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its in-house developed AI-assisted module for CapsoCam Plus®.

Completed a $14 million private placement of public equity financing on March 16, 2026.



Management Commentary

“2025 was a year of important operational and strategic progress for CapsoVision,” said Johnny Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to expand adoption of CapsoCam Plus®, advanced our AI-enabled analytics capabilities, and submitted our AI module for CapsoCam Plus to the FDA, marking an important milestone as we work to enhance the efficiency and clinical value of capsule endoscopy. During the year, we also continued development of our next-generation colon capsule in ongoing dialogue with the FDA, as we refine the regulatory pathway for that program, as well as for our CapsoCam UGI pancreas initiative. We recently completed a $14 million private placement with participation from new and existing investors, reinforcing confidence in our long-term strategy and supporting continued investment in product innovation and pipeline advancement. As we enter 2026, we remain focused on disciplined execution, as we continue to advance our capsule platform and expand the role of AI-driven insights in gastrointestinal disease screening and diagnostics.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2025 revenue was $3.9 million, a 13% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year 2025 revenue was $13.6 million, a 15% increase compared to full year 2024. The primary growth driver was an increase in the number of CapsoCam Plus capsules sold.

Fourth quarter 2025 gross profit was $2.0 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 13%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year 2025 gross profit was $7.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 12%, compared to full year 2024. Fourth quarter gross margin was 50%, compared to 50% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year 2025 gross margin was 53%, compared to 54% for full year 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 operating expenses were $9.4 million, a $3.0 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2024, driven primarily by the development of the new CMOS image sensors under the development agreement with Canon Inc. and expenses for clinical trial activities associated with AI technology in small-bowel capsule and second generation of CapsoCam Colon.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $32.7 million, a $6.4 million increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, driven primarily by an increase in expenses associated with the development of the new CMOS image sensors under the development agreement with Canon Inc. and an increase in general and administrative expenses, as we were operating as a public company for half of the year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

The Company completed an initial public offering in July 2025. Net proceeds totaled $23.4 million, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. On March 16, 2026, the Company closed a $14 million private placement in public equity financing.

Conference Call and Webcast

CapsoVision will host a conference call today, March 26, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and referencing conference ID 2525025, or from the webcast link on the Events page in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.capsovision.com.

To access the replay, please register via the webcast link on the Events page. The webcast will be available for one year following the completion of the call.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company’s next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon™ with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit www.capsovision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expected”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. Examples of these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and financial position, including the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s product and clinical development efforts, the timing and receipt of regulatory submissions and approvals, the Company’s plans, strategies and timing for its pipeline development (including plans to address future indications in terms of new GI pathologies, patient enrollment in support of new generation colon capsule, development of CapsoCam UGI pancreas initiative, and expanded patient populations and related timing of these efforts) and the success of the Company’s plans and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, market conditions, the Company’s financial condition and the availability of cash, the failure to receive regulatory clearance and the failure to adapt the Company’s products for new indications. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s prospectus filed on July 3, 2025 with the SEC, as part of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-287148), and the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

Investors@CapsoVision.com

Media Contact

Leslie Strickler and Paul Spicer

Être Communications

leslies@etrecommunications.com | (804) 240-0807

pauls@etrecommunications.com | (804) 503-9231

CAPSOVISION, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,112 $ 9,319 Accounts receivable, net 2,498 2,001 Inventory 2,987 2,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,072 898 Total current assets 16,669 14,847 Property and equipment, net 611 720 Operating lease right-of-use assets 843 1,195 Other long-term assets 41 41 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,164 $ 16,803 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,143 $ 749 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,697 569 Deferred revenue 177 132 Operating lease liabilities – current 410 351 Total current liabilities 4,427 1,801 Operating lease liabilities – long-term 477 887 Total liabilities 4,904 2,688 Commitments and contingencies - Note 9 Convertible Preferred Stock (each Series: $0.001 par value) Series A, B, C, C-1, D, D-1, D-2, E, F-1, F-2, G, G-1, H: none and 153,682,280 shares authorized, none and 38,665,583 issued and outstanding, and liquidation preference of none and $152,378 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — 143,625





Total convertible preferred stock — 143,625 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value: 300,000,000 and 190,000,000 shares authorized; 46,865,051 and 2,090,945 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 47 2 Additional paid-in capital 168,878 838 Accumulated deficit (155,665 ) (130,350 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 13,260 (129,510 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 18,164 $ 16,803





CAPSOVISION, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per-share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 13,554 $ 11,756 Costs of revenue 6,381 $ 5,379 Gross profit 7,173 6,377 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling and marketing 7,530 6,967 Research and development 18,310 15,120 General and administrative 6,849 4,207 Total operating expenses 32,689 26,294 Operating loss (25,516 ) (19,917 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME Interest income, net 269 26 Other non-operating income (expense), net (44 ) 4 Total non-operating income, net 225 30 Loss before income taxes (25,291 ) (19,887 ) Provision for income taxes 24 11 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (25,315 ) $ (19,898 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (1.03 ) $ (9.85 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 24,555,381 2,020,077





CAPSOVISION, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (25,315 ) $ (19,898 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 216 206 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1 — Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 351 315 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (173 ) 103 Stock in lieu of debt repayment 31 — Stock-based compensation 826 156 Bad debt expense 11 8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (478 ) (176 ) Inventory (358 ) (434 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (174 ) (316 ) Other long-term assets — 1 Accounts payable 376 388 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,128 (204 ) Deferred revenue 45 36 Operating lease liabilities (351 ) (276 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (22,864 ) $ (20,091 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (90 ) (153 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (90 ) $ (153 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of Series H convertible preferred stock — 15,000 Proceeds from IPO, net of commissions 26,557 — Payment of IPO offering costs (3,184 ) — Proceeds from promissory note issuance 1,000 — Repayment of promissory note (1,000 ) — Proceeds from exercises of options on common stock and warrants 231 74 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 23,604 $ 15,074 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 650 (5,170 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 143 (70 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,319 14,559 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 10,112 $ 9,319 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES Cash paid for income taxes $ 9 $ 6 Cash paid for interest 15 — NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Underwriters warrants issued in connection with the IPO $ 519 — Conversion of convertible preferred stock into common stock upon initial public offering $ 143,625 —



