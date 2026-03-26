As Soccer Takes Center Stage, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Expands Youth Soccer Access Nationwide

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States prepares to host major international soccer matches across 11 U.S. cities, excitement around the sport is rising among young people and communities nationwide. While interest in the sport is growing, rising costs can put participation out of reach for many families.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is addressing this gap by expanding affordable, community-based soccer programs that help young people build skills on and off the field. With the support of leading partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is ensuring more kids can experience the lifelong benefits of sports.

Rising Youth Sports Costs Are Limiting Access

The cost of youth sports has increased dramatically in recent years. Families now spend an average of $1,016 per child per year on a primary sport -- up 46% over the past five years, according to the Aspen Institute’s latest parent survey. Youth soccer participation has declined over the past five years, according to Project Play. At the same time, limited access to safe places for a pick-up game further restricts participation.

Boys & Girls Clubs provide soccer programs where kids can play, learn, and grow in a safe and supportive environment paired with caring mentors by their side. Today, more than 91,000 young people play soccer through Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, many at little to no cost.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s vision is to significantly expand that reach, growing soccer programming across its more than 5,500 Clubs nationwide and enabling more kids and teens – from rural towns and urban neighborhoods to military installations and Native lands – to participate and thrive through sport.

“Removing barriers so young people can succeed has always been at the heart of our work,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “With soccer capturing national attention in the United States, we have a unique opportunity to bring the power of sport to more young people -- building teamwork, leadership and confidence that serves them for life.”

Bringing Soccer to More Kids, In More Communities

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is leading a nationwide effort to share the joy of “the beautiful game,” connecting more young people to soccer and a lifelong love of play. With support from partners, the organization is expanding soccer programs that welcome every kid – focused on building skills, confidence, and connection in communities across the country.

Goals for kids and communities include:

Increasing participation in structured soccer programs from 91,000 to 180,000 Club Kids, doubling the number of kids playing soccer at Boys & Girls Clubs

Increasing exposure and experiences around soccer including training referees and coaches, and reaching 1 million young people through events and activities

Creating legacy investments in U.S. host cities and across the country that continue the impact long after the tournament ends

Boys & Girls Clubs of America plans to achieve these goals by:

Expanding access to structured soccer programs and safe places to play

Training coaches and developing soccer curricula that promote positive youth development

Launching teen referee and leadership pathways to build job-ready skills

Increasing participation opportunities for girls through additional teams and programs

Investing in community infrastructure, including new or renovated soccer pitches at Clubs

Partnerships Fuel Nationwide Impact

Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its national partners are leveraging the world’s biggest sporting event to increase youth participation nationwide. Together, these powerful partnerships are opening doors for more young people, helping them build healthy habits, strengthen resilience, and develop skills for success -- on and off the pitch.

New York Life Foundation is launching its new initiative, Coaching for the Future , marking an expanded commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the power of youth sports. Through this three‑year effort, New York Life will support Boys & Girls Clubs in strengthening coaching and expanding access to sports for young people nationwide. In 2026, the partnership will leverage the growing national momentum of soccer in the U.S. by providing select Clubs with soccer pitch refurbishments, sports equipment, and soccer-focused community events alongside New York Life volunteers, creating a lasting legacy and ensuring more young people experience the joy and benefits of sport.





is launching its new initiative, , marking an expanded commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the power of youth sports. Through this three‑year effort, New York Life will support Boys & Girls Clubs in strengthening coaching and expanding access to sports for young people nationwide. In 2026, the partnership will leverage the growing national momentum of soccer in the U.S. by providing select Clubs with soccer pitch refurbishments, sports equipment, and soccer-focused community events alongside New York Life volunteers, creating a lasting legacy and ensuring more young people experience the joy and benefits of sport. Through The Coca-Cola Company’s longstanding partnership and continued investment in providing opportunities for youth to explore soccer and sports marketing careers, select Club teens nationwide will serve as flag bearers at global soccer matches this summer. Club teens are chosen by participating in online modules through the Coca-Cola Future Careers (FC) Academy, a new digital platform offering industry insights, career exploration resources, and behind-the-scenes experiences with local bottlers. FC Academy unlocks pathways to sports marketing jobs and referee certifications, supporting overall workforce readiness.





Dove will amplify its longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by elevating young athletes and expanding opportunities for youth to experience the power and joy of play through the Dove Self-Esteem Project . In celebration of soccer’s most prominent global stage, Dove will activate its Body Confident Sport program to build confidence and self-esteem in young athletes across the country and inspire them to stay in the game.





will amplify its longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by elevating young athletes and expanding opportunities for youth to experience the power and joy of play through the . In celebration of soccer’s most prominent global stage, Dove will activate its Body Confident Sport program to build confidence and self-esteem in young athletes across the country and inspire them to stay in the game. FOX Sports is bringing the excitement of global soccer directly to communities through Soccer Forward Fests—high-energy events before and during the tournament that will engage thousands of Club youth and promote access, and connection through sport.

Walmart and Soccer Forward Foundation are teaming up to expand youth access to soccer nationwide through Soccer Forward Fests at Boys & Girls Clubs to help close the play gap and build sustainable community programs.





and are teaming up to expand youth access to soccer nationwide through Soccer Forward Fests at Boys & Girls Clubs to help close the play gap and build sustainable community programs. Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation , a proud cofounder of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s ALL STARS program, continues to champion youth sports by creating more opportunities for kids to play, grow, and belong. Buffalo Wild Wings will celebrate soccer during multisport play days, encouraging young people to explore the joy of movement and teamwork.





, a proud cofounder of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s ALL STARS program, continues to champion youth sports by creating more opportunities for kids to play, grow, and belong. Buffalo Wild Wings will celebrate soccer during multisport play days, encouraging young people to explore the joy of movement and teamwork. Carter’s and the Carter’s Charitable Foundation are partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to elevate youth voices and celebrate childhood wonder during the summer of soccer. Carter's is tapping Club Kids across four host cities to serve as Carter’s Correspondents, capturing the joy of the game at local watch parties and soccer events told through the eyes of young fans.





are partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to elevate youth voices and celebrate childhood wonder during the summer of soccer. Carter's is tapping Club Kids across four host cities to serve as Carter’s Correspondents, capturing the joy of the game at local watch parties and soccer events told through the eyes of young fans. PUMA is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand access to soccer amid growing excitement for the sport, through giving customers the opportunity to give back at checkout and providing athletic gear to support young athletes nationwide.

These partnerships are creating lasting community impact beyond the final match. This is critical, because research shows that sports participation is linked to stronger academic outcomes, improved mental health and leadership development.

At Boys & Girls Clubs, sports are intentionally woven into a whole-child approach that supports kids’ and teens’ physical, social and emotional growth. According to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth Right Now survey:

94% of Club youth report having trusted adults they can turn to

Four in five know how to manage stress

Club youth exceed national fitness benchmarks

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its commitment to expanding access to youth sports, visit www.bgca.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Attachments