Vroom Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

$116.6 million stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025

 | Source: Vroom, Inc. Vroom, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025

  • $116.6 million stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025 and $104.2 million tangible book value(1) as of December 31, 2025
  • $129.3 million improvement in net loss and $66.0 million improvement in adjusted net loss(2) for full year 2025 compared to 2024
  • $48.7 million consolidated total available liquidity(3) as of December 31, 2025, consisting of:
    • $10.4 million cash and cash equivalents        
    • $11.3 million of liquidity available to UACC under the warehouse credit facilities
    • $27.0 million of available liquidity from delayed draw facility, further strengthening our liquidity position to execute our long-term strategy
  • $22.5 million preferred stock issued by Vroom Automotive LLC to SPE Holdings in January 2026
  • $(49.2) million(2) full year adjusted net loss was favorable compared to our adjusted net loss plan of approximately $(56) million
  • $(11.5) million net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter, $(54.0) million net loss from continuing operations for the period from January 15, 2025 to December 31, 2025, and $45.1 million net income from continuing operations for the period January 1, 2025 to January 15, 2025
  • $(10.1) million and $(49.2) million adjusted net loss(2) for the fourth quarter and the Combined full year, respectively
(1)
Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure and represents total stockholders' equity of $116.6 million, excluding intangible assets of $12.4 million as of December 31, 2025.
(2)Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measure. For definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.
(3)Total available liquidity is a non-GAAP measure and represents $10.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, as well as $11.3 million of availability from warehouse credit facilities and $27.0 million of availability from delayed draw facility.


Tom Shortt, Chief Executive Officer of Vroom, said, “For full year 2025, our adjusted net loss improved 57% from $115 million to $49 million, a $66 million improvement year over year, driven by our continued focus on our Long-Term Strategic Plan. During 2025, we continued to make tech investments to enhance our dealer and accountholder experiences as well as improve our credit-scoring model.”

Fresh Start Accounting

As a result of emerging from a voluntary proceeding (the “Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Code, 11 U.S.C. §§ 101-1532, as amended from time to time, on January 14, 2025, (the "Effective Date") and qualifying for the application of fresh-start accounting, at the Effective Date, Vroom’s assets and liabilities were recorded at their estimated fair values which, in some cases, are significantly different than amounts included in our financial statements prior to the Effective Date. Accordingly, our consolidated financial statements after the Effective Date are not comparable with our consolidated financial statements on or before that date. References to “Successor” relate to our financial position and results of operations after the Effective Date. References to “Predecessor” refer to our financial position and results of operations on or before the Effective Date.

The combined results (referenced as “Non-GAAP Combined” or “Combined”) for the year ended December 31, 2025, represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025, through January 14, 2025, and the Successor period from January 15, 2025, through December 31, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined year ended December 31, 2025, (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and year ended December 31, 2024, (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. The following financial information is unaudited.

  Successor   Predecessor    
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended December 31,    
  2025   2024  $ Change 
      (in thousands)    
Interest income $43,916   $48,681  $(4,765)
           
Interest expense:          
Warehouse credit facility  5,163    6,568   (1,405)
Securitization debt  7,764    8,124   (360)
Total interest expense  12,927    14,692   (1,765)
Net interest income  30,989    33,989   (3,000)
           
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  23,457    31,974   (8,517)
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  7,532    2,015   5,517 
           
Noninterest income:          
Servicing income  1,089    1,400   (311)
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net  3,590    1,737   1,853 
CarStory revenue  1,329    2,828   (1,499)
Other income  1,905    2,506   (601)
Total noninterest income  7,913    8,471   (558)
           
Expenses:          
Compensation and benefits  16,777    20,642   (3,865)
Professional fees  2,973    5,617   (2,644)
Software and IT costs  2,985    3,065   (80)
Depreciation and amortization  1,035    7,123   (6,088)
Interest expense on corporate debt  913    1,285   (372)
Impairment charges          
Other expenses  2,342    3,443   (1,101)
Total expenses  27,025    41,175   (14,150)
           
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes  (11,580)   (30,689)  19,109 
Reorganization items, net      (5,564)  5,564 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (11,580)   (36,253)  24,673 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes from continuing operations  (59)   463   (522)
Net loss from continuing operations $(11,521)  $(36,716) $25,195 
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $118   $140  $(22)
Net loss $(11,403)  $(36,576) $25,173 



  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor     
  Period from January 15 through December 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Year Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		  Non-GAAP  
  2025   2025  2025  2024  $ Change  
      (in thousands)        
Interest income $171,650   $7,183  $178,833  $201,833  $(23,000) 
                  
Interest expense:                 
Warehouse credit facility  17,584    1,017   18,601   29,276   (10,675) 
Securitization debt  32,966    1,178   34,144   30,084   4,060  
Total interest expense  50,550    2,195   52,745   59,360   (6,615) 
Net interest income  121,100    4,988   126,088   142,473   (16,385) 
                  
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  97,259    6,792   104,051   119,868   (15,817) 
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  23,841    (1,804)  22,037   22,605   (568) 
                  
Noninterest income:                 
Servicing income  4,690    192   4,882   6,501   (1,619) 
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net  14,466    307   14,773   (2,610)  17,383  
CarStory revenue  6,914    432   7,346   11,610   (4,264) 
Other income  10,377    113   10,490   10,850   (360) 
Total noninterest income  36,447    1,044   37,491   26,351   11,140  
                  
Expenses:                 
Compensation and benefits  70,222    2,823   73,045   97,293   (24,248) 
Professional fees  11,871    297   12,168   12,035   133  
Software and IT costs  11,869    457   12,326   15,083   (2,757) 
Depreciation and amortization  3,350    1,057   4,407   29,086   (24,679) 
Interest expense on corporate debt  2,797    176   2,973   5,826   (2,853) 
Impairment charges  4,156       4,156   5,159   (1,003) 
Other expenses  9,775    371   10,146   16,294   (6,148) 
Total expenses  114,040    5,181   119,221   180,776   (61,555) 
                  
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes  (53,752)   (5,941)  (59,693)  (131,820)  72,127  
Reorganization items, net      51,036   51,036   (5,564)  56,600  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (53,752)   45,095   (8,657)  (137,384)  128,727  
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations  294    5   299   856   (557) 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(54,046)  $45,090  $(8,956) $(138,240) $129,284  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $996   $(4) $992  $(26,884) $27,876  
Net income (loss) $(53,050)  $45,086  $(7,964) $(165,124) $157,160  


Results by Segment

UACC

 Successor   Predecessor       
 Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended December 31,       
 2025   2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)       
Interest income$43,916   $49,230  $(5,314) (10.8)%
             
Interest expense:            
Warehouse credit facility 5,163    6,568   (1,405) (21.4)%
Securitization debt 7,764    8,124   (360) (4.4)%
Total interest expense 12,927    14,692   (1,765) (12.0)%
Net interest income 30,989    34,538   (3,549) (10.3)%
             
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 23,418    21,169   2,249  10.6%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries 7,571    13,369   (5,798) (43.4)%
             
Noninterest income:            
Servicing income 1,089    1,400   (311) (22.2)%
Warranties and GAP income, net 2,971    2,465   506  20.5%
Other income 1,770    2,068   (298) (14.4)%
Total noninterest income 5,830    5,933   (103) (1.7)%
             
Expenses:            
Compensation and benefits 14,485    17,230   (2,745) (15.9)%
Professional fees 1,832    1,180   652  55.3%
Software and IT costs 2,683    2,349   334  14.2%
Depreciation and amortization 928    5,527   (4,599) (83.2)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 601    615   (14) (2.3)%
Impairment charges          0.0%
Other expenses 1,766    1,887   (121) (6.4)%
Total expenses 22,295    28,788   (6,493) (22.6)%
             
Benefit for income taxes from continuing operations     431   (431) (100.0)%
             
Adjusted net loss$(7,818)  $(8,795) $977  11.1%
             
Stock compensation expense$1,076   $835  $241  28.9%
Severance$   $287  $(287) (100.0)%



 Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from January 15 through December 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Year Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		       
 2025   2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)          
Interest income$171,650   $7,254  $178,904  $203,962  $(25,058)  (12.3)%
                   
Interest expense:                  
Warehouse credit facility 17,584    1,017   18,601   29,276   (10,675)  (36.5)%
Securitization debt 32,966    1,178   34,144   30,084   4,060   13.5%
Total interest expense 50,550    2,195   52,745   59,360   (6,615)  (11.1)%
Net interest income 121,100    5,059   126,159   144,602   (18,443)  (12.8)%
                   
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 96,874    7,647   104,521   98,629   5,892   6.0%
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 24,226    (2,588)  21,638   45,973   (24,335)  (52.9)%
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Servicing income 4,690    192   4,882   6,501   (1,619)  (24.9)%
Warranties and GAP income, net 13,070    390   13,460   7,789   5,671   72.8%
Other income 7,866    66   7,932   8,334   (402)  (4.8)%
Total noninterest income 25,626    648   26,274   22,624   3,650   16.1%
                   
Expenses:                  
Compensation and benefits 59,694    2,398   62,092   76,374   (14,282)  (18.7)%
Professional fees 7,160    172   7,332   3,506   3,826   109.1%
Software and IT costs 9,959    367   10,326   10,397   (71)  (0.7)%
Depreciation and amortization 2,922    817   3,739   22,683   (18,944)  (83.5)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 2,443    85   2,528   2,396   132   5.5%
Impairment charges 3,479       3,479   5,159   (1,680)  (32.6)%
Other expenses 7,324    262   7,586   9,457   (1,871)  (19.8)%
Total expenses 92,981    4,101   97,082   129,972   (32,890)  (25.3)%
                   
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 39       39   733   (694)  (94.7)%
                   
Adjusted net loss$(36,065)  $(5,910) $(41,975) $(53,447) $11,472   21.5%
                   
Stock compensation expense$3,597   $127  $3,723  $2,702  $1,021   37.8%
Severance$28   $4  $31  $800  $(769)  (96.1)%


CarStory

 Successor   Predecessor       
 Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended December 31,       
 2025   2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)
       
Noninterest income:            
CarStory revenue$1,329   $2,828  $(1,499)  (53.0)%
Other income 78    130   (52)  (40.0)%
Total noninterest income 1,407    2,958   (1,551)  (52.4)%
             
Expenses:            
Compensation and benefits 1,432    2,491   (1,059)  (42.5)%
Professional fees (123)   62   (185)  (298.4)%
Software and IT costs 1    10   (9)  (90.0)%
Depreciation and amortization 107    1,596   (1,489)  (93.3)%
Other expenses 75    114   (39)  (34.2)%
Total expenses 1,492    4,273   (2,781)  (65.1)%
             
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 11    32   (21)  (65.6)%
             
Adjusted net income (loss)$(53)  $(1,306) $1,253   95.9%
             
Stock compensation expense$43   $41  $2   5.0%



 Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from January 15 through December 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Year Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		       
 2025   2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)          
Noninterest income:                  
CarStory revenue$6,914   $432  $7,346  $11,610  $(4,264)  (36.7)%
Other income 210    13   223   692   (469)  (67.8)%
Total noninterest income 7,124    445   7,569   12,302   (4,733)  (38.5)%
                   
Expenses:                  
Compensation and benefits 5,751    326   6,077   10,293   (4,216)  (41.0)%
Professional fees (298)   13   (285)  152   (437)  (287.5)%
Software and IT costs -    2   2   215   (213)  (99.1)%
Depreciation and amortization 428    240   668   6,403   (5,735)  (89.6)%
Other expenses 449    20   469   414   55   13.3%
Total expenses 6,330    601   6,931   17,477   (10,546)  (60.3)%
                   
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 84    5   89   123   (34)  (27.6)%
                   
Adjusted net income (loss)$837   $(153) $684  $(4,923) $5,607   113.9%
                   
Stock compensation expense$124   $8  $132  $375  $(244)  (64.9)%


Corporate

 Successor   Predecessor       
 Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended December 31,       
 2025   2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)     
Interest expense$   $(549) $549   100.0%
             
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 39    10,805   (10,766)  (99.6)%
Net interest loss after losses and recoveries (39)   (11,354)  11,315   99.7%
             
Noninterest income:            
Warranties and GAP income, net 619    (728)  1,347   185.0%
Other income 57    308   (251)  (81.5)%
Total noninterest income 676    (420)  1,096   261.0%
             
Expenses:            
Compensation and benefits 860    921   (61)  (6.6)%
Professional fees 1,264    4,375   (3,111)  (71.1)%
Software and IT costs 301    706   (405)  (57.4)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 312    670   (358)  (53.4)%
Other expenses 501    1,442   (941)  (65.3)%
Total expenses 3,238    8,114   (4,876)  (60.1)%
             
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations (71)      (71)  100.0%



 Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Non-GAAP  Non-GAAP 
 Period from January 15 through December 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Year Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		       
 2025   2025  2025  2024  Change  % Change 
     (in thousands)          
Interest income (expense)$   $(71) $(71) $(2,129) $2,058   96.7%
                   
Realized and unrealized losses (gains), net of recoveries 385    (855)  (470)  21,239   (21,709)  (102.2)%
Net interest income after losses and recoveries (385)   784   399   (23,368)  23,767   101.7%
                   
Noninterest (loss) income:                  
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 1,396    (83)  1,313   (10,399)  11,712   112.6%
Other income 2,301    34   2,335   1,824   511   28.0%
Total noninterest (loss) income 3,697    (49)  3,648   (8,575)  12,223   142.5%
                   
Expenses:                  
Compensation and benefits 4,777    99   4,876   10,626   (5,750)  (54.1)%
Professional fees 5,009    112   5,121   8,377   (3,256)  (38.9)%
Software and IT costs 1,910    88   1,998   4,471   (2,473)  (55.3)%
Interest expense on corporate debt 354    91   445   3,430   (2,985)  (87.0)%
Impairment expense 677       677      677   100.0%
Other expenses 2,002    89   2,091   6,422   (4,331)  (67.4)%
Total expenses 14,729    479   15,208   33,326   (18,118)  (54.4)%
                   
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 170       170      170   100.0%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance: Adjusted net income (loss), total available liquidity, and tangible book value.

Adjusted net income (loss) is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. Because Adjusted net income (loss) facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes.

Tangible book value is calculated as stockholders' equity in accordance with GAAP, after subtracting intangible assets. A reconciliation of stockholders' equity to tangible book value is included above.

Total available liquidity represents unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, availability from warehouse credit facilities and available liquidity from delayed draw facility. A reconciliation of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents to total available liquidity is included above.

These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools because they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations or liquidity as determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for those comparative purposes. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures elsewhere herein.

Non-GAAP Combined Year Ended December 31, 2025

Our financial results for the periods from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the year ended December 31, 2024 are referred to as those of the “Predecessor” periods. Our financial results for the periods from January 15, 2025 through December 31, 2025 and the three months ended December 31, 2025 are referred to as those of the “Successor” periods. Our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report our results for the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the period from January 15, 2025 through December 31, 2025, separately, management views our operating results for the year ended December 31, 2025 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison of our results to prior periods. We believe we cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from January 15, 2025 through December 31, 2025 against any of the previous periods reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and we do not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding our overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provide more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion below also present the combined results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The combined results for the year ended December 31, 2025 represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2025 through January 14, 2025 and the Successor period from January 15, 2025 through December 31, 2025. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared as pro forma results per applicable regulations. The combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent our emergence from the Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Accordingly, the results for the combined year ended December 31, 2025 (prepared on a Non-GAAP basis) and year ended December 31, 2024 (prepared on a GAAP basis) may not be comparable, particularly for statement of operations line items significantly impacted by the reorganization transactions and the impact of fresh start accounting.

Adjusted net loss

We calculate Adjusted net loss as net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for stock compensation expense, severance expense, bankruptcy costs (which represent professional fees incurred related to the bankruptcy prior to filing of the petition and post-emergence), reorganization items, net (which relate to certain charges incurred during the bankruptcy proceedings, such as legal and professional fees incurred directly as a result of the bankruptcy proceeding, the write-off of deferred financing costs and discount on debt subject to compromise and other related charges), operating lease right-of-use assets impairment and long-lived asset impairment charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

  Successor   Predecessor 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2025   2024 
Net loss from continuing operations $(11,521)  $(36,716)
Adjusted to exclude the following:       
Stock compensation expense  1,410    935 
Severance expense      287 
Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence)      3,582 
Reorganization items, net      5,564 
Impairment charges       
Adjusted net loss $(10,111)  $(26,348)



  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor 
  Period from January 15 through December 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Year Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025   2025  2025  2024 
      (in thousands)    
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(54,046)  $45,090  $(8,956) $(138,240)
Adjusted to exclude the following:             
Stock compensation expense  5,181    144   5,325   5,949 
Severance expense  388    4   392   2,735 
Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence)  913       913   3,582 
Reorganization items, net      (51,036)  (51,036)  5,564 
Impairment charges  4,156       4,156   5,159 
Adjusted net loss $(43,408)  $(5,798) $(49,206) $(115,251)



  Successor  Successor  Successor  Successor  Successor   Predecessor  Non-GAAP Combined  Predecessor  Predecessor  Predecessor  Predecessor  Predecessor 
  Period from January 1 through December 31,  Period from October 1 through December 31,  Period from July 1 through September 30,  Period from April 1 through June 30,  Period from January 15 through March 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2025   2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024  2024 
                                      
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(8,956) $(11,521) $(27,142) $(8,932) $(6,450)  $45,090  $38,640  $(138,240) $(36,716) $(37,744) $(19,104) $(44,676)
Stock compensation expense  5,326   1,410   1,444   1,836   491    144   635   5,949   935   1,244   2,446   1,324 
Severance expense  392   -   -   367   21    4   25   2,735   287   763   1,685   - 
Bankruptcy costs (prepetition filing and post-emergence)  913   -   -   -   913    -   913   3,582   3,582   -   -   - 
Reorganization items, net  (51,036)  -   -   -   -    (51,036)  (51,036)  5,564   5,564   -   -   - 
Gain on extinguishment of debt  -   -   -   -   -    -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Impairment charges  4,156   -   -   -   4,156    -   4,156   5,159   -   2,407   -   2,752 
Adjusted Net Loss  (49,206)  (10,111)  (25,698)  (6,729)  (869)   (5,798)  (6,667)  (115,251)  (26,348)  (33,330)  (14,973)  (40,600)



Financial Outlook

For the full year 2026 we expect the following results:

  • Indirect origination volume(5): $475 - $515 million
  • Adjusted net income (loss)(2)(4): ($20) - ($25) million

(4) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures for the full year 2026 Financial Outlook is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for historical periods in the reconciliation table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures above.
(5) Represents retail installment sale contracts originated through third-party dealers.

The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations as of March 26, 2026 and are subject to substantial uncertainty. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading indirect automotive lender serving the independent and franchise dealer market nationwide, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. Prior to January 2024, Vroom also operated an end-to-end ecommerce platform to buy and sell used vehicles. Pursuant to its previously announced Value Maximization Plan, Vroom discontinued its ecommerce operations and used vehicle dealership business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our financial outlook for the full year 2026, including expected indirect origination volume and adjusted net income (loss), our internal adjusted net loss plan, the restructuring, including its impact and intended benefits, our strategic initiatives and long-term strategy, planned technology investments, future results of operations and financial position, adjusted net income (loss), our total available liquidity, our liquidity position and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.vroom.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Investor Relations:

Vroom
Jon Sandison
investors@vroom.com 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Successor   Predecessor 
  As of
December 31,		   As of
December 31,		 
  2025   2024 
ASSETS       
Cash and cash equivalents $10,384   $29,343 
Restricted cash (including restricted cash of consolidated VIEs of $55.8 million and $48.1 million, respectively)  55,914    49,026 
Finance receivables at fair value (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $777.0 million and $467.3 million, respectively)  808,636    503,848 
Finance receivables held for sale, net (including finance receivables of consolidated VIEs of $0.0 and $310.0 million, respectively)      318,192 
Interest receivable (including interest receivables of consolidated VIEs of $12.4 million and $13.3 million, respectively)  12,834    14,067 
Property and equipment, net  6,744    4,064 
Intangible assets, net  12,370    104,869 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  5,792    6,872 
Other assets (including other assets of consolidated VIEs of $9.8 million and $10.8 million, respectively)  24,665    35,472 
Assets from discontinued operations  46    943 
Total assets $937,385   $1,066,696 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)       
Warehouse credit facilities of consolidated VIEs $318,655   $359,912 
Related party line of credit (Note 20)  18,500     
Long-term debt (including securitization debt of consolidated VIEs of $393.2 million at fair value as of December 31, 2025 and $210.7 million at amortized cost and $142.6 million at fair value as of December 31, 2024)  423,197    381,366 
Related party note (Note 20)  10,000     
Operating lease liabilities  9,142    11,065 
Other liabilities (including other liabilities of consolidated VIEs of $15.7 million and $13.8 million, respectively)  41,149    49,699 
Liabilities subject to compromise (Note 6)      291,577 
Liabilities from discontinued operations  124    4,022 
Total liabilities  820,767    1,097,641 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)       
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):       
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024; 5,199,641 and 1,822,532 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  5    2 
Additional paid-in-capital  169,663    2,094,889 
Accumulated deficit  (53,050)   (2,125,836)
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)  116,618    (30,945)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $937,385   $1,066,696 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Successor   Predecessor 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2025   2024 
Interest income $43,916   $48,681 
        
Interest expense:       
Warehouse credit facility  5,163    6,568 
Securitization debt  7,764    8,124 
Total interest expense  12,927    14,692 
Net interest income  30,989    33,989 
        
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries  23,457    31,974 
Net interest income after losses and recoveries  7,532    2,015 
        
Noninterest income:       
Servicing income  1,089    1,400 
Warranties and GAP income, net  3,590    1,737 
CarStory revenue  1,329    2,828 
Other income  1,905    2,506 
Total noninterest income  7,913    8,471 
        
Expenses:       
Compensation and benefits  16,777    20,642 
Professional fees  2,973    5,617 
Software and IT costs  2,985    3,065 
Depreciation and amortization  1,035    7,123 
Interest expense on corporate debt  913    1,285 
Impairment charges       
Other expenses  2,342    3,443 
Total expenses  27,025    41,175 
        
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes  (11,580)   (30,689)
Reorganization items, net      (5,564)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes  (11,580)   (36,253)
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations  (59)   463 
Net loss from continuing operations $(11,521)  $(36,716)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $118   $140 
Net loss $(11,403)  $(36,576)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, continuing operations, basic and diluted $(2.22)  $(20.15)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, discontinued operations, basic and diluted $0.02   $0.08 
Total net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(2.19)  $(20.07)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  5,199,628    1,822,293 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 Successor   Predecessor 
 Period from January 15 through December 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Year Ended
December 31,		 
 2025   2025  2024 
Interest income$171,650   $7,183  $201,833 
          
Interest expense:         
Warehouse credit facility 17,584    1,017   29,276 
Securitization debt 32,966    1,178   30,084 
Total interest expense 50,550    2,195   59,360 
Net interest income 121,100    4,988   142,473 
          
Realized and unrealized losses, net of recoveries 97,259    6,792   119,868 
Net interest income (loss) after losses and recoveries 23,841    (1,804)  22,605 
          
Noninterest income:         
Servicing income 4,690    192   6,501 
Warranties and GAP income (loss), net 14,466    307   (2,610)
CarStory revenue 6,914    432   11,610 
Other income 10,377    113   10,850 
Total noninterest income 36,447    1,044   26,351 
          
Expenses:         
Compensation and benefits 70,222    2,823   97,293 
Professional fees 11,871    297   12,035 
Software and IT costs 11,869    457   15,083 
Depreciation and amortization 3,350    1,057   29,086 
Interest expense on corporate debt 2,797    176   5,826 
Impairment charges 4,156       5,159 
Other expenses 9,775    371   16,294 
Total expenses 114,040    5,181   180,776 
          
Loss from continuing operations before reorganization items and provision for income taxes (53,752)   (5,941)  (131,820)
Reorganization items, net     51,036   (5,564)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (53,752)   45,095   (137,384)
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 294    5   856 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$(54,046)  $45,090  $(138,240)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 996    (4) $(26,884)
Net (loss) income$(53,050)  $45,086  $(165,124)


 Successor   Predecessor 
 Period from January 15 through December 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Year Ended
December 31,		 
 2025   2025  2024 
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic:         
Continuing operations (10.43)   24.74   (76.24)
Discontinued operations 0.19    (0.00)  (14.83)
Basic$(10.24)  $24.74  $(91.07)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted:         
Continuing operations (10.43)   23.89   (76.24)
Discontinued operations 0.19    (0.00)  (14.83)
Diluted$(10.24)  $23.89  $(91.07)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:         
Basic 5,184,175    1,822,541   1,813,168 
Diluted 5,184,175    1,887,370   1,813,168 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  Successor   Predecessor 
  Period from January 15 through December 31,   Period from January 1 through January 14,  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025   2025  2024 
Operating activities          
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $(54,046)  $45,090  $(138,240)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:          
Impairment charges  4,156       5,159 
Profit share receivable  (554)      11,643 
Depreciation and amortization  3,350    1,057   29,086 
Amortization of debt issuance costs         4,270 
Losses on finance receivables and securitization debt, net  108,467    4,762   129,601 
Losses on Warranties and GAP  7,000    407   8,020 
Stock-based compensation expense  5,181    144   5,885 
Provision to record finance receivables held for sale at lower of cost or fair value         (4,618)
Amortization of unearned discounts on finance receivables at fair value      (416)  (15,924)
Non-cash reorganization items, net      (51,741)  2,438 
Other, net  (909)   193   (4,595)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Finance receivables, held for sale          
Originations of finance receivables, held for sale      (14,337)  (404,203)
Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for sale      6,481   186,799 
Other      169   1,642 
Interest receivable  1,397    (164)  417 
Other assets  7,116    5,178   15,323 
Other liabilities  (3,565)   (2,627)  (8,461)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations  77,593    (5,804)  (175,758)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations  (2,439)   (207)  78,721 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  75,154    (6,011)  (97,037)
Investing activities          
Finance receivables, held for investment at fair value          
Purchases of finance receivables, held for investment at fair value  (419,742)       
Principal payments received on finance receivables, held for investment at fair value  316,753    2,985   115,937 
Principal payments received on beneficial interests  1,240    147   2,433 
Purchase of property and equipment  (7,061)   (151)  (3,487)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations  (108,810)   2,981   114,883 
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations  637       17,692 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (108,173)   2,981   132,575 
Financing activities          
Proceeds from borrowings under secured financing agreements  307,780       296,046 
Principal repayment under secured financing agreements  (253,998)   (16,676)  (251,529)
Proceeds from financing of beneficial interests in securitizations  16,223       15,821 
Principal repayments of financing of beneficial interests in securitizations  (13,625)   (1,028)  (13,428)
Proceeds from warehouse credit facilities  333,700    11,900   318,600 
Repayments of warehouse credit facilities  (378,763)   (8,094)  (379,956)
Proceeds from issuance of related party note  10,000        
Proceeds from related party line of credit  18,500        
Other financing activities  (1,941)      (364)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations  37,876    (13,898)  (14,810)
Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations         (151,178)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  37,876    (13,898)  (165,988)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  4,857    (16,928)  (130,450)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period  61,441    78,369   208,819 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $66,298   $61,441  $78,369 


VROOM, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
(in thousands)

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:          
Cash paid for interest $47,717   $4,534  $57,688 
Cash paid for reorganization items, net $   $1,705  $3,009 
Cash paid for income taxes $(137)  $  $(1,426)



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