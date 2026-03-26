ROC Access Face1 Wins “Best in Biometrics” at ISC West 2026 Security Industry Association New Products and Solutions Awards

DENVER, CO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in multimodal Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions into a unified platform, today announced that its new ROC Access Face1 product has been named “Best in Biometrics” at the 2026 Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards at ISC West.

The SIA NPS Awards are widely regarded as the security industry’s premier and most prestigious awards program, recognizing the most impactful innovations shaping the future of physical security. SIA’s recognition of ROC Access Face1 as “Best in Biometrics” underscores ROC’s ability to bring together biometric identity verification, video analytics, and intelligent access into a single operational system at the point of entry.

ROC Access Face1 is an ultra-compact transparent-mode biometric reader designed for both high-throughput and high-security applications. ROC Access Face1 boasts the industry's first forged carbon fiber construction with a field upgradable sensor and combines proactive intelligence features with high-assurance biometric access.

“An access control reader should provide value 24/7, not just for the brief moments when users request access,” said Gary Jones, SVP of Commercial Security & Attendance Market at ROC. “Integrated weapon detection, watch listing and a host of configurable analytic features set a new standard for the biometric terminals market.”

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious award from SIA, which in combination with feedback received from our own customers, confirms the market readiness and need for this innovative solution,” concluded Mr. Jones.

ROC Access Face1 leverages ROC’s field-proven facial recognition algorithms, which were ranked #1 in combined accuracy and efficiency in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE). The “Best in Biometrics” award at ISC West underscores the identity and security precision inherent in ROC’s broader Vision AI platform, which integrates biometric identity verification with real-time video analytics to support high-confidence decision-making across physical and digital environments where accuracy, speed, and trust are critical.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

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Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai



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