EarthCam and America250 Unite to Broadcast Live Views of the USA

Upper Saddle River, NJ, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the global leader in live streaming camera technology, content, and services, today announced a partnership with America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the celebration and commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, through the power of live, shared visual experiences.

America250 seeks to inspire Americans to reflect on the nation’s past, celebrate its present, and imagine its future. EarthCam brings to that mission decades of expertise in connecting people to the places that define the country. Together, the partnership will expand public access to iconic American locations through an innovative, growing network of live-streaming cameras, so that people all over the world can experience the country in real time. EarthCam is now inviting destinations across the United States to apply for complimentary equipment to share high-quality live-streaming views. Nominations may be submitted at EarthCam.com/america250.

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity to highlight the places that tell our nation’s story,” said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President at America250. “EarthCam’s ability to connect people to iconic landmarks and everyday communities across the country will help bring these shared experiences to audiences everywhere as we approach the Semiquincentennial.”

EarthCam has already contributed live cameras and services to some of the nation’s most recognized landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty, the Washington Monument and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. EarthCam’s live views across the USA capture everything from the spacious skies of Montana to the purple mountain majesties of Breckenridge, Colorado. EarthCam covers the USA from sea to shining sea with thousands of cameras — spanning from Coney Island in New York, to Santa Monica in California.

“Through this partnership, America250 and EarthCam are creating more than a network of live cameras,” said Brian Cury, founder and CEO of EarthCam. “We’re creating a shared experience that brings remarkable places into view, sparking curiosity and encouraging people to get out, explore beautiful vistas and enjoy these exciting destinations firsthand.”

With its collaboration with America250, EarthCam will expand its network by deploying cameras at nationally significant sites, alongside small-town settings across the country. The initiative will deliver a dynamic perspective of America, capturing its spectacular landscapes, bustling cities and diverse people that give the nation its character.

The America250 EarthCam initiative will roll out in phases, with live feeds accessible through EarthCam.com, EarthCamTV and select broadcast TV partners. In addition, EarthCam’s Media Priority Access enables news organizations to go-to-air with all its live-streams, ensuring that a global audience will have free access to the America250 camera network covering the nation’s anniversary.

To nominate a location to be featured live by EarthCam, visit EarthCam.com/america250. To learn more about EarthCam’s camera technology, visit EarthCam.net. To explore the world with EarthCam’s live streaming camera network, visit EarthCam.com.

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ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing live camera technology, content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, it provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and 360° reality capture for corporate and government clients. The company leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important events.

The Webby Award-winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cams, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Bourbon Street, Temple Bar in Dublin, Jerusalem’s Western Wall, CN Tower and Abbey Road Crossing in London. To experience more of EarthCam, visit EarthCam.com or download the Webcams app on your mobile device at EarthCam.com/mobile.

ABOUT AMERICA250

America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

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