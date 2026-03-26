Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Brigitte Berneche 128,524,924 (99.3%) 847,991 (0.7%) Albert Contardi 124,874,603 (96.5%) 4,498,312 (3.5%) Asha Daniere 128,587,619 (99.4%) 785,296 (0.6%) Larry Goldberg 124,878,567 (96.5%) 4,494,348 (3.5%) Stewart Taylor 124,971,762 (96.6%) 4,401,153 (3.4%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s auditors.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company’s profile on sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on the Georgetown uranium property in Australia and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.