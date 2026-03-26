Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:
|Nominee
|Shares Voted For
|Shares Withheld
|Brigitte Berneche
|128,524,924 (99.3%)
|847,991 (0.7%)
|Albert Contardi
|124,874,603 (96.5%)
|4,498,312 (3.5%)
|Asha Daniere
|128,587,619 (99.4%)
|785,296 (0.6%)
|Larry Goldberg
|124,878,567 (96.5%)
|4,494,348 (3.5%)
|Stewart Taylor
|124,971,762 (96.6%)
|4,401,153 (3.4%)
At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s auditors.
Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company’s profile on sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on the Georgetown uranium property in Australia and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.