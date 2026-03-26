HTGC Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Hercules Capital, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) securities between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026. Hercules Capital is a private credit firm, also known a Business Development Company, which specializes in making private loans to companies.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Misled Investors Regarding its Due Diligence in Deal Sourcing, Loan Originating, and Valuation

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process; (2) the Company overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its portfolio valuation process; (3) the Company reported misclassified portfolio investments; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company overstated and/or misrepresented its portfolio valuations; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 27, 2026, Hunterbrook Media, an investment focused media reporting outlet, published a report entitled “The Myth of Hercules Capital” that includes accounts from former Hercules employees discrediting the Company's process for deal sourcing, valuation, and debt exposure. The report also cast doubt on to the Company’s book value, which marks its software debt “at 100 cents on the dollar” despite “billions worth of [software] debt across the industry falling into distressed territory.” On this news, Hercules’s stock price fell $1.22, or 7.9%, to close at $14.21 per share on February 27, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Hercules Capital, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 19, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

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