EKU No. 1 for Military FriendlyⓇ Schools

Richmond, Kentucky, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has been named the No. 1 large public university in the nation in the 2026-27 Military FriendlyⓇ Schools rankings.

“EKU has a long history of excellence in veterans education, and we are beyond proud to be recognized as the best in the country for Military FriendlyⓇ Schools,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “For EKU, there is no greater honor than serving those who have served our country.”

EKU’s No. 1 spot for 2026-27 follows three years of placing within the top five in the Military FriendlyⓇ Schools review, and the only school in Kentucky to make the top ten list last year.

“I am extremely proud of the work that EKU does to support military-connected students,” said Joshua Maynard, a veteran and director of EKU Veterans Upward Bound. “As both an alum and an employee, I have seen firsthand the dedication that the Office of Military and Veteran Affairs (OMVA) exhibits in caring for our students. Their commitment not only helps students succeed academically, but also ensures they feel valued and supported throughout their journey.”

More than 3,200 organizations across the country participated in this year’s Military FriendlyⓇ Schools survey. Ratings were determined by a variety of factors, including thresholds for recruitment, retention, academic progress, graduation rates, career placement and support services for veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.

“Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge of honor; it is a reflection of an institution’s deep-rooted values and strategic commitment to those who served,” said Kayla Lopez, vice president of memberships, Military Friendly®. “These schools don’t just open doors for veterans and military spouses, they build sustainable pathways for academic success and long-term impact. Their support is transformative, proving that investing in military-connected students is both a moral imperative and a standard for educational excellence.”

EKU is home to over 1,900 veterans, active duty service members, Reserve/National Guard members and military spouses and children, as of Fall 2025.

The university offers several scholarship opportunities and programs aimed at helping veterans transition from military service to student life. EKU’s OMVA assists students in navigating VA benefits and facilitates priority registration and specialized advising for veterans. The Veterans Education and Transition Support (VETS) Center on campus provides a centralized campus space for veterans and military service members. EKU awards educational credit for military training and reduces tuition for active-duty service members and their spouses.

Learn more about the services and resources available to students through EKU OMVA. To see the complete list of 2026-27 Military FriendlyⓇ Schools, visit militaryfriendly.com.

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