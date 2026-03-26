Onco360® Has Been Selected as the National Pharmacy Partner for LIFYORLI™ (relacorilant)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as the national pharmacy partner by Corcept Therapeutics for LIFYORLI™ (relacorilant), which is indicated in combination with nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of adults with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, at least one of which included bevacizumab.1

“We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Corcept Therapeutics as the exclusive national specialty pharmacy for LIFYORLI, which reflects the growing need for accessible, well-supported treatment options in rare and complex oncology care,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “Onco360 is focused on simplifying the path to therapy while delivering high-touch, clinical support for patients and their caregivers.”

LIFYORLI is a reversible glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist. In functional in vitro assays with the mineralocorticoid receptor, LIFYORLI showed no agonist or antagonist activity. In human cell line-derived xenograft models, LIFYORLI enhanced apoptosis and antitumor activity when administered with paclitaxel. Cortisol binding to the GR is immunosuppressive, decreasing secretion of pro‑inflammatory cytokines. GR antagonism may indirectly activate the immune system; LIFYORLI inhibited the cortisol-induced reduction of tumor necrosis factor alpha and interferon gamma in stimulated peripheral blood mononuclear cells.

LIFYORLI’s approval was based on the pivotal phase 3 ROSELLA study, which enrolled 381 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who had received one to three prior lines of therapy, at least one of which included bevacizumab.2 Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either LIFYORLI plus nab-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel monotherapy. The ROSELLA study met its dual primary endpoints of progression-free and overall survival. The most common (>20%) adverse reactions include laboratory abnormalities, decreased hemoglobin, decreased neutrophils, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, decreased platelets, rash, and decreased appetite.1

Please read the full prescribing information for LIFYORLI.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.fernandez@onco360.com

516-640-1332

References:

LIFYORLI™ (relacorilant) [Package Insert]. Redwood City, CA. Corcept Therapeutics. 2026.

2Olawaiye, A, Gladieff, L, et al. ROSELLA: A phase 3 study of relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel versus nab-paclitaxel monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. JCO 43. (2025). DOI:10.1200/JCO.2025.43.17_suppl.LBA5507