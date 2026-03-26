Blue Jay Gold Corp. Announces the Passing of Director, Marcio Fonseca

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), is deeply saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Marcio Fonseca, a recently appointed Director of the Company.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Marcio,” said Geordie Mark, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Jay. “Marcio brought extraordinary depth of experience, tremendous character, and genuine warmth to everything he did. In the short time he was part of our Board, his wisdom and perspective were already making a meaningful difference. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and his many colleagues in the mining industry who knew and admired him.”

Mr. Fonseca spent his entire career, spanning over 30 years, working in the mining and mining finance sectors. He was a trusted colleague, a mentor, and a respected voice in the industry. Mr. Fonseca was a long-standing member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of B.C., as well as the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The Board of Directors will provide an update regarding board composition in due course. The Company remains committed to its strategic objectives, continued disciplined and responsible advancement of its projects.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions.

ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed “Geordie Mark”

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

info@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059 Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059





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