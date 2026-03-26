Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers Reports $14 Million Verdict Amid Rising Colorado Personal Injury Claims

Englewood, Colorado, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colorado - March 26, 2026 - -

Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers has concluded a personal injury case resulting in a $14 million verdict, marking one of several recent case resolutions as Colorado experiences continued growth in accident-related legal claims.

The verdict comes as Colorado transportation data indicates persistent concerns regarding serious injury crashes throughout the Denver metropolitan area. The case outcome reflects broader trends in personal injury litigation, where complex medical evidence and long-term care considerations have become increasingly central to jury deliberations.

"The $14 million verdict addressed significant medical expenses and long-term care needs for our client," said Kevin C. Flesch, founding attorney at Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers. "Colorado juries are seeing more cases involving catastrophic injuries that require comprehensive presentation of medical evidence and economic impact."

Recent Colorado Department of Transportation reports show that serious bodily injury crashes remain a consistent factor in the state's traffic safety statistics. These incidents have contributed to sustained demand for legal representation in personal injury matters across the state.

The Denver-based firm handles various personal injury cases including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, medical malpractice, and wrongful death claims. Recent case resolutions have involved accidents on major corridors including I-25, as well as incidents at commercial properties and residential areas throughout Colorado.

Insurance claim data from the Colorado Division of Insurance indicates that disputed liability and compensation amounts continue to drive many personal injury cases toward litigation. Industry observers note that cases proceeding to trial rather than settling have become more common in Colorado courts over recent years.

"Personal injury cases in Colorado courts now frequently involve multiple expert witnesses and extensive medical documentation," noted Flesch. "The complexity of presenting traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, and other catastrophic injuries requires thorough preparation and understanding of medical terminology and treatment protocols."

As an Englewood personal injury lawyer, Flesch maintains active membership in the Arapahoe County Bar Association, Colorado Bar Association, American Bar Association, and Colorado Trial Lawyers Association. He holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse and William Mitchell College of Law. His published legal scholarship includes work on securities issuance for small and growing businesses.

The firm's recent case outcomes have included settlements and verdicts in car accidents, motorcycle collisions, bicycle and pedestrian incidents, dog bite cases, and slip-and-fall accidents. These cases have involved various insurance carriers operating in Colorado and have been heard in courts throughout the Denver metropolitan area.

Colorado's legal landscape for personal injury claims continues to evolve with changes in insurance regulations and court procedures. The state has seen modifications to damage caps and statute of limitations requirements in recent years, affecting how personal injury cases proceed through the legal system.

Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers operates from its Denver office, representing clients throughout Colorado in personal injury matters. The firm works on a contingency fee basis, collecting payment only upon securing compensation for clients. The practice focuses on individual representation in cases involving physical injuries resulting from accidents or negligence.

###

For more information about Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers, contact the company here:



Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers

Kevin C. Flesch

(303) 218-9379

info@fleschlawfirm.com

Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers

333 W Hampden Ave Suite 750

Englewood, CO 80110, United States