Thor Equities Acquires Prime Mixed-Use Asset at 1165 Broadway in NYC's NoMad District

New York, NY, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities, a global leader in real estate development, leasing, and asset management, today announced the acquisition of 1165 Broadway, a 58,000-square-foot, mixed-use office and retail property for $56 Million. Located in the heart of Manhattan’s NoMad District, the asset is 100% occupied by a strong roster of creative retail and office tenants.

Situated between 27th and 28th Streets, 1165 Broadway is a historic building designed by Charles Mellon in 1867, originally home to the Coleman House Hotel. The fully leased property offers exceptional visibility, transit access, and close proximity to Madison Square Park. Current tenants include global luxury brand Christian Louboutin, premium skincare retailer Aesop, and popular international café concept, Joe & The Juice.

“1165 Broadway represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a fully leased asset in one of Manhattan’s most sought-after markets,” said Chief Operating Officer of Thor Equities, Melissa Gliatta. “Strong tenant demand, limited new supply, and the neighborhood’s established appeal to creative office and retail tenants continue to support long-term value, and we are pleased to add this high-quality asset to our portfolio.”

Thor Equities Group has a proven track record of acquiring, financing, and repositioning trophy assets in globally recognized locations. Thor’s recent activity in the neighborhood includes the $16 Million refinancing of 139 Fifth Avenue in Flatiron, and lease to L.A. Burdick Chocolates at nearby 933 Broadway.

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About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.