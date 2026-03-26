OFL: Ontario’s Budget 2026 does more to Protect the Ford Government, than it does Ontarians and our Economy

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) says today’s provincial budget fails to deliver the investments workers and communities need, at a time when affordability pressures are rising and job security is increasingly uncertain.

“After eight years in power, this government owns the reality Ontarians are facing,” said Laura Walton, President of the OFL. “This budget is not about necessity – it’s about choices. And this government continues to prioritize tax cuts and corporate interests over workers and public services.”

The government is pointing to global uncertainty to justify restraint. But the pressures facing Ontarians are not solely driven by external forces – they are the result of deliberate policy choices made in Ontario.

“The strain Ontario workers are feeling, from the cost of living to access to health care, education, housing, and childcare – is the result of decisions made here at home,” said Walton.

At a time when workers in sectors like auto, steel, and resource industries are facing real uncertainty, the OFL says this budget fails to deliver the targeted support workers need – while continuing to prioritize large corporate interests.

“Workers are being told to brace for tougher times,” said Walton. “But it’s always workers who are asked to absorb the impact, while corporations continue to benefit. Trickle-down economics doesn’t work. It’s always workers who are asked to pay the price – austerity for workers, but not for the boss.”

Ontario’s fiscal position reflects a growing gap between the province’s economic capacity and its willingness to invest. Years of tax cuts and foregone revenue have reduced the province’s ability to respond to rising demand, even as spending continues in areas that fail to deliver meaningful value for Ontarians.

While the OFL acknowledges the importance of job creation, it warns against framing economic growth and public investment as competing priorities.

“A strong economy depends on strong public infrastructure,” Walton added. “Health care, education, housing, and social supports are not separate from economic growth – they are what make it possible. Every worker depends on these systems, and they must grow alongside the economy.”

The OFL raised concerns about major gaps unaddressed, including the absence of meaningful support for workers in trade-exposed industries, no new investment in affordable housing or rent relief, continued underfunding of frontline health care staffing, and cuts to education despite billions in underspending – reinforcing a pattern of avoiding the structural investments needed to rebuild public systems.

The OFL is further warning about broader policy changes being advanced alongside the budget. Proposed changes to Ontario’s Freedom of Information system risk reducing transparency and limiting public access to government decision-making. Combined with the use of contingency funding, these measures further weaken public oversight of how public dollars are spent and who ultimately benefits. This lack of transparency is compounded by the creation of a new $4 billion investment fund, to be managed in partnership with a private investment manager, without clear public accountability mechanisms. At the same time, changes to student financial assistance will further restrict access to post-secondary education.

“This budget is as much about what’s being done outside the spotlight as what’s being announced,” said Walton. “Ontarians deserve transparency, accountability, and a real plan to strengthen public services – not distractions.”

For a comprehensive list of recommendations outlining how Ontario can strengthen public services and support workers, please see the OFL’s pre-budget submission.

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. It is the largest provincial labour federation in Canada. Visit OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information, please contact:



Rob Halpin

OFL General Secretary

416-707-9014 | GeneralSecretary@OFL.ca

Cope343