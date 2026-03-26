KULR Technology Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), the advanced battery intelligence solution for autonomous platforms, digital infrastructure, e-mobility, and spaceflight applications, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 31st at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

KULR management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties can submit relevant questions prior to the call to Stuart Smith via email: ir@kulr.ai by 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 29th, 2026. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. The questions will be addressed according to the relevance to the shareholder base, and the appropriateness of the questions in light of public disclosure rules.

KULR Technology Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call

Date: Tuesday, March 31st, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

To access the call, please register using the following link: KULR Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code and PIN required to join the live call. The conference call will be available for replay here via the Investor Relations section on KULR’s website (www.kulr.ai).

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) designs and builds advanced battery systems for autonomous platforms, digital infrastructure, e-mobility and spaceflight applications — sold as products or delivered as a service subscription. KULR’s four revenue engines: KULR ONE hardware, Energy-as-a-Service subscription, Dual-Life battery lifecycle model, and an on-chain AI agent intelligence layer, form the Company’s integrated battery intelligence platform. Learn more at KULR.ai.

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Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847

Email: ir@kulr.ai