Stingray Declares Quarterly Dividend to Shareholders

MONTREAL, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY) (“Stingray” or the “Corporation”) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.085 per subordinate voting share, variable subordinate voting share and multiple voting share that will be payable on or around June 15, 2026, to shareholders on record as of May 29, 2026.



The Corporation’s dividend policy is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and may vary depending upon, among other things, available cash flow, results of operations, financial condition, business growth opportunities and other factors that the Board of Directors may deem relevant.



The dividends paid are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provisions of provincial and territorial tax legislation.



About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com .



Contact information:



Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com