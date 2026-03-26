Sustained Infrastructure Investments Prudent Response to Global Challenges Impacting Ontario’s Economy

Vaughan, ON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s economy is facing serious challenges caused by difficult global headwinds. The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) commends the Ontario Government for providing tax relief for homebuyers and homebuilders, and making sustained investments in critical infrastructure in the 2026 Ontario Budget, A Plan To Protect Ontario.

RCCAO was pleased to see Premier Ford lead a collaboration with the federal government to bring tax relief by removing the HST on new home purchases in Ontario in this year’s budget. RCCAO’s sustained advocacy and research has consistently shown the high tax burden, over 30% of the cost of a new home, was directly contributing to Ontario’s housing crisis.

The province’s sustained investments in transportation and water infrastructure as a part of the 10-year, $210 billion capital plan will continue to position Ontario’s economy and communities for growth, including transformation projects Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass, and the Ontario Line subway.

“RCCAO commends the Government of Ontario’s continued focus on delivering transformative, generational infrastructure across the province. Investments in priority transportation and transit projects, including Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass, and the Ontario Line, demonstrate a clear commitment to building for the future and supporting the needs of a rapidly growing population,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “Sustained investment in infrastructure will remain critical to Ontario’s long-term economic growth, productivity, and global competitiveness.”

Ontario’s construction industry is ready to answer Premier Ford’s call to “start building” and help realize the province’s vision to build Ontario’s future.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 63 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers. Learn more about RCCAO’s work at www.rccao.com.

Attachment