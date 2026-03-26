Madison Venture Corporation Announces Acquisition of Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Venture Corporation (“MVC” or the “Company”) reports that it has acquired a total of 45,000 Class B voting shares (“B Shares”) at a price of $4.90 per B Share and 653,413 Class C non-voting shares (“C Shares”) at a price of $4.65 per C Share of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (“MadPac”) for total consideration of $3,258,870.

Prior to the transaction, MVC had ownership and control over 3,627,526 B Shares, representing approximately 49.32% of the outstanding B Shares of MadPac and 24,945,284 Class C non-voting shares (“C Shares”), representing approximately 47.87% of the outstanding C Shares of MadPac. Following the transaction, MVC has ownership and control over 3,672,526 B Shares of MadPac, representing approximately 49.93% of the outstanding B Shares of MadPac and 25,598,697 C Shares of MadPac representing 49.13% of the outstanding C Shares of MadPac.

MVC acquired the shares from the holdings of a deceased director of Madpac as an equity investment in MadPac.

MadPac’s head office is located at 389 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V5Y 1L1.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the acquisition report filed under securities legislation, please contact Mr. Bruce Aunger, Director, at 604-708-3283.

B Shares and C Shares in MadPac are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MPC and MPC.C, respectively.

About the Company: The Company is a privately held diversified holding company.