EDS Service Solutions Expands Airport Operations in Texas to Support Growing Travel Demand

 | Source: EDS Service Solutions LLC EDS Service Solutions LLC

EDS Team at Grand Opening in Austin, Texas

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDS Service Solutions, a leading provider of workforce and operational solutions for the travel industry, today announced the expansion of its airport operations across four major Texas markets: San Antonio International Airport (SAT), Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) as part of its ongoing partnership with Avis Budget Group.

New operations at San Antonio International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will launch March 25, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field on April 1.

This expansion strengthens EDS’ presence across high-traffic airport environments in Texas and reinforces its position as a trusted workforce partner delivering operational support across airport, rental car, hospitality and logistics environments.

As part of this rapid expansion, EDS deployed dedicated on-site recruiting teams across each market, executing high-volume hiring events and conducting large-scale outreach to more than 2,800 candidates, booking over 2,300 interviews and completing more than 900 interviews across all four locations. This effort enabled EDS to quickly build, train and deploy a fully staffed workforce ahead of launch, supported by a structured implementation approach that included installing experienced on-site leadership, onboarding teams in advance of opening day and maintaining a sustained recruiting presence to ensure workforce readiness, full shift coverage and operational continuity.

“This expansion marks a significant step forward in our growth strategy across the Texas travel and transportation market,” said Sonya Locke, founder and CEO of EDS Service Solutions. “Airports require agile, high-performing teams to meet fluctuating demand, and our model is built to deliver exactly that, quickly, efficiently and at scale.”

EDS is expanding its longstanding partnership with Avis Budget Group through these new locations, building on an established national relationship supporting airport car rental operations.

EDS Service Solutions is known for its ability to support travel industry partners through a combination of proprietary workforce technology, hands-on operational management and a people-first approach. Its solutions are designed to improve efficiency, reduce labor gaps and optimize performance in high-volume environments.

With a growing national footprint, EDS continues to expand its airport operations and travel industry partnerships, delivering flexible workforce solutions that adapt to seasonal demand, peak travel periods and long-term growth strategies.

About EDS Service Solutions
EDS Service Solutions is a leading workforce solutions provider specializing in airport operations, travel industry staffing, transportation logistics and automotive support services. Leveraging proprietary technology and operational expertise, EDS delivers scalable workforce solutions that drive efficiency, improve service levels and support business growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/873b7646-9aa5-423c-b649-c1ca6763413c

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                travel
                            
                            
                                automotive
                            
                            
                                car rental
                            
                            
                                texas
                            
                            
                                Operations
                            
                            
                                staffing
                            

                



        




    

        

        
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