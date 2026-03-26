Instagram’s Algorithm Feeds Antisemitic Content to Millions, New CAM Research Finds

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM has released alarming new findings showing that Instagram is actively pushing out antisemitic content to users through its own recommendation engine.

In a focused 96-hour monitoring period, ARC researchers documented 100 antisemitic posts pushed directly to Instagram accounts. Those posts collectively generated over 5.3 million likes and 3.8 million shares, with an estimated potential reach of up to 280 million users.

Read the full ARC report, “Engineered Exposure: How Antisemitic Content Is Pushed and Amplified to Millions Across Instagram,” HERE.

The posts follow recognizable propaganda patterns rooted in demonization and conspiracy, and they are being served to users by Instagram’s own algorithm.

Among the most disturbing findings is that the ARC researchers identified AI-generated “rabbi” personas that were fabricated to push antisemitic tropes while projecting false religious authority. One such account had amassed over 1.4 million followers. They seemed intentionally designed to lend credibility to hateful content and to make it challenging for everyday users to recognize the manipulation.





“Simply put, this is evidence of a broad systemic failure on the part of Instagram and Meta,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman. “When a platform actively recommends content that dehumanizes Jews to mass audiences, we are no longer talking about a simple oversight or a mistake in the algorithmic design. We are talking about infrastructure that normalizes hatred at scale that must be addressed immediately.”

The findings build on a growing body of ARC research that has tracked the spread of antisemitism across digital platforms. In February, the ARC documented a 367% rise in antisemitic propaganda distribution in a single month, and its data has consistently shown social media as one of the primary vectors for the global surge in antisemitic incidents.

“Meta must take a hard look at how its algorithms are promoting antisemitic content and put real, transparent safeguards in place to stop it,” Roytman said. “Acting on the recommendations in this report should be just the beginning.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), whose Global Advisory Board is chaired by former Soviet refusenik Natan Sharansky, is a global coalition uniting more than 850 partner organizations and hundreds of thousands of individuals across diverse backgrounds to fight antisemitism in all its forms. By mobilizing communities, advancing innovative tools, and working with governments and civil society, CAM drives collaborative action to protect Jewish life and uphold democratic values worldwide.

For more information, contact:



Leia Gluckman

Associate, Miller Ink

310-291-8107 / E: leia@miller-ink.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edc8facd-4a25-44ff-92e4-a350e3e8c2bf