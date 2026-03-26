STELLANTIS INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stellantis N.V. on Behalf of Stellantis Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Stellantis (STLA) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired shares in Stellantis and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) (NYSE:STLA) on behalf of Stellantis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Stellantis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis "announced that as part of the reset of its business and as it prepares for the communication of its new strategic plan in May of this year, it has conducted a thorough assessment of its strategy and related costs required to align the Company with the real-world preferences of its customers", which "resulted in charges of approximately €22.2 billion, excluded from [adjusted operating income], for the second half of 2025, including cash payments of approximately €6.5 billion, which are expected to be paid over the next four years." Following this news, Stellantis's stock price dropped $2.26 per share, or 23.69%, to close at $7.28 on February 6, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: