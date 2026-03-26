Raw Garden Launches Refined Live Resin™ Infused Joints

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden ®, California’s premier clean cannabis brand, announces the launch of its new Refined Live Resin™ Joints , an infused pre-roll designed for smooth, clean, amplified potency.

These joints begin with pristine, whole cannabis flower—never trim—harvested at peak ripeness from Raw Garden’s farms. The team then infuses each pre-roll with 23x award-winning Refined Live Resin™, an unadulterated, ultra-potent oil that preserves the plant’s native terpenes and cannabinoids. The result is a turned-up, fine-tuned experience that stays loud and smooth to the last puff.





As always, quality is certified under Clean Green Best Practices™, ECCO, and EnviroClean, ensuring purity, safety, and sustainability. They’re sealed for freshness - to preserve flavor, aroma, and potency. In addition, Raw Garden lab tests every batch and publishes Certificates of Analysis (COAs) to its website for full transparency.

Available in convenient 5-packs and singles , every batch of the new infused joints is consistently smooth-hitting and ultra-potent. Initial strain drops in 1g singles and 0.5g 5-packs:

Sativa: Green Mango, Purple Lemonade, Daily Driver, Lemon Chem

Green Mango, Purple Lemonade, Daily Driver, Lemon Chem Hybrid (5-packs only): Rainbow Roll, Pink Slip, Orange Cadi, Certified Runtz

Rainbow Roll, Pink Slip, Orange Cadi, Certified Runtz Indica: Double Double, Kosher Cake





Quantities are limited, with additional strain drops based on availability. Available exclusively in California: use the Raw Garden Find or Shop pages to search live inventory nearby.

Consumers can learn more or locate participating retailers at rawgarden.farm and www.rawgarden.farm.

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About Raw Garden

Since the foundation of the company, Raw Garden has been raising the bar of clean cannabis in California and has established a reputation for innovation, transparency, and single-source cannabis for over fifteen years. Sun-grown in Central California, Raw Garden works closely with regulatory agencies to set industry standards and is at the forefront of advanced third-party certifications that go far beyond required testing for contaminants, pesticides, and chemicals. All lab results are freely available at www.rawgarden.farm/lab-results/ .

In 2024, Raw Garden became a co-founding member of the Environmental & Consumer Compliance Organization (ECCO) , the only certification that tests finished cannabis goods themselves to ensure the highest safety and quality. Based in Santa Barbara County’s Santa Ynez Valley with production facilities in Santa Barbara, CA, Raw Garden combines sustainable farming with state-of-the-art science. Throughout all farming sites, Raw Garden adheres to Clean Green Best Practices™ Certified farming standards and upholds transparency throughout constant testing.

When you pick Raw Garden products , you are supporting the advancement of the clean cannabis movement.

Stay connected with Raw Garden on social media:

LinkedIn: Raw Garden

Facebook: rawgarden.farm

Instagram: @rawgarden

FIND OR SHOP RAW GARDEN PRODUCTS NEARBY

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2e46281-0a89-4117-852e-fa7c761661a3