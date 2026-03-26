Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hercules Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Hercules Capital (HTGC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Hercules Capital securities between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Forunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hercules Capital, Inc. (“Hercules Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE:HTGC) in the The United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hercules Capital securities between May 1, 2025 and February 27, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 19, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process; (2) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its portfolio valuation process; (3) Hercules Capital reported misclassified portfolio investments; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Hercules Capital overstated and/or misrepresented its portfolio valuations; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Hercules Capital’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hercules Capital shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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