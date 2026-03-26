STMicroelectronics Reports on Resolutions to be Proposed

at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Amsterdam, March 26, 2026 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the resolutions to be submitted for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) which will be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on May 27, 2026.

The resolutions, proposed by the Supervisory Board, are:

The adoption of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The 2025 statutory annual accounts 1 were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on March 26, 2026 and are posted on the Company’s website ( www.st.com ) and the AFM’s website ( www.afm.nl );





were filed with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on March 26, 2026 and are posted on the Company’s website ( ) and the AFM’s website ( ); The distribution of a cash dividend of US$ 0.36 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$ 0.09 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2026 and first quarter of 2027 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below;





The reappointment of Mr. Frédéric Sanchez, as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the end of the 2029 AGM;





The approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the President and CEO;





The approval of the stock-based portion of the compensation of the President and CFO;





The authorization to the Managing Board, until the conclusion of the 2027 AGM, to repurchase shares, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board;





The delegation to the Supervisory Board of the authority to issue new common shares, to grant rights to subscribe for such shares, and to limit and/or exclude existing shareholders’ pre-emptive rights on common shares, until the end of the 2027 AGM;





The discharge of the members of the Managing Board; and





The discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board.





The record date for all shareholders to participate at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be April 29, 2026. The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2026 AGM, as well as all related AGM materials, are available on the Company’s website (www.st.com) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements as of March 26, 2026.

As for rule amendments from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and conforming FINRA rule changes, on US market the standard for settlement is the next business day after a trade or t+1. European settlement rule remains at t+2 for the time being.

The table below summarizes the full schedule for the quarterly dividends:





Transfer between New York and Dutch registered shares restricted: In Europe in NYSE Quarter Ex-dividend Date Record Date Payment Date Ex-dividend and Record Date Payment Date: on or after From End of Business in NY on: Until Open of Business in NY on: Q2 2026 22-Jun-26 23-Jun-26 24-Jun-26 23-Jun-26 30-Jun-26 18-Jun-26 24-Jun-26 Q3 2026 21-Sep-26 22-Sep-26 23-Sep-26 22-Sep-26 29-Sep-26 18-Sep-26 23-Sep-26 Q4 2026 14-Dec-26 15-Dec-26 16-Dec-26 15-Dec-26 22-Dec-26 11-Dec-26 16-Dec-26 Q1 2027 15-Mar-27 16-Mar-27 17-Mar-27 16-Mar-27 23-Mar-27 12-Mar-27 17-Mar-27

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com

For more information, please contact:



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

jerome.ramel@st.com



MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Group VP Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

1 The Annual Report includes the sustainability statement which is prepared based on the general principles of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Attachment