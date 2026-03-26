CIGL Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Concorde International Group, Ltd. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) securities between April 21, 2025 and July 14, 2025. Concorde claims to be “an integrated security services providers that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions.”

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Concorde International Group, Ltd. (CIGL) was the Subject of a Pump-and-Dump Promotion Scheme

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Concorde was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that Concorde’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that in the weeks leading up to July 10, 2025, Concorde’s share price surged from the initial public offering price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $31.06, despite no fundamental news from the Company justifying such a spike. Investigations and public reports have since revealed that Concorde utilized social media to orchestrate an illicit “pump-and-dump” promotion scheme to defraud investors. These reports detail how impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted Concorde in online forums, chat groups, and through social media posts with sensational but baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors. On July 10, 2025, Concorde’s share price abruptly crashed approximately 80%, to $5.66. Since then, the Company’s share price has continued to decline to approximately $2.00.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Concorde International Group, Ltd. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 18, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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