CT United Academy U15 Boys Make History as First and Only Connecticut Team to Qualify for Generation adidas Cup

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT United FC , a new professional men’s soccer club set to compete in MLS NEXT Pro, proudly celebrates its Academy U15 boys, who have made history as the first and only Connecticut team to qualify for the prestigious Generation adidas Cup, which begins Friday, March 27, at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

CT United earned its place at the Cup by going undefeated and winning the MLS NEXT Pro Academy qualifying tournament at MLS NEXT Fest in Mesa, Arizona, in December. The club’s U15s are the only MLS NEXT Pro academy team in the U15 division to qualify through that pathway, a remarkable achievement for a club still in just its second year.

Generation adidas Cup is widely regarded as the most prestigious youth tournament in America and one of the premier events in the world for aspiring professional players. This year’s competition features elite MLS academies and global giants from across world football, including clubs such as Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, FC Bayern, FC Barcelona, Valencia CF, PSV, RSC Anderlecht, Toulouse FC, F.C. Copenhagen, Boca Juniors, Club América, CF Monterrey, Red Bull Bragantino, and VfL Wolfsburg, among others.

The tournament is also one of the most heavily attended scouting events in youth soccer, with college coaches from many of the top programs in the country and professional scouts from around the world on hand to evaluate emerging talent. For Connecticut’s top young players, there is no bigger proving ground.

CT United Academy’s success is especially meaningful because it reflects the club’s larger mission. CT United Academy is the only free professional academy in Connecticut, removing financial barriers and opening the door for talented young players from every background to compete at the highest level. The academy’s players come from all across the state — including Danbury, Stamford, Milford, East Hartford, Bridgeport, and many other communities — showing that this achievement belongs not just to one team, but to all of Connecticut.

“This is a proud moment for our club and for our state,” said Denis Hamlet, Sporting Director of CT United FC. “To become the first Connecticut team ever to qualify for Generation adidas Cup is a major milestone and validation of what we are building. Our academy is free, our players come from all over Connecticut, and now they have earned the chance to represent this state on one of the biggest youth stages in world football. This is exactly what CT United was created to do — build a real pathway for elite talent in Connecticut and prove that players from this state can compete with anyone.”

This is shaping up to be a massive spring for CT United. In just its second year, the club has already established one of the most ambitious and elite soccer academies in the country. And the momentum continues into the professional game, with CT United’s men’s first team set to host its inaugural home match at Morrone Stadium in Storrs on April 11 — another landmark moment in the club’s rise and in Connecticut’s path into the professional MLS ecosystem.

For CT United’s U15 boys, qualifying for Generation adidas Cup is about more than wins and results. It is proof that elite talent lives in Connecticut, that Connecticut players belong on the biggest stages, and that CT United is building a pathway capable of competing with the best academies in America and the world.

About CT United Academy

Founded in 2024, CT United Academy is on a mission to break down barriers and empower players from all backgrounds to excel on and off the field. Operated by CT United FC , CT United Academy is a proud member of MLS NEXT and is the only fully free soccer academy between Boston and Philadelphia.

About Connecticut United FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men’s soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. During its 2026 season, CT United will bring the club directly to fans statewide, playing matches in venues across Connecticut. The club currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About MLS NEXT

Launched in 2020, MLS NEXT is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America. With a commitment to innovation and providing access and representation, MLS NEXT players receive the best training and coaching as they prepare for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Throughout a season, MLS NEXT hosts four marquee events across the country, including the Generation adidas Cup, which features MLS academies playing against the top international clubs in a week-long tournament. Membership for the 2023-24 season includes 29 MLS academies, 114 Elite Academies (143 total clubs), 677 teams and over 15,000 players across the U.S. and Canada. Official partners of MLS NEXT include adidas, Allstate, and DoorDash. For more information about MLS NEXT, visit www.mlssoccer.com/mlsnext .