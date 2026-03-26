NorthStar and Aurora Complete Estrella, Showcasing a Faster Path to Affordable, Purpose-Built Rental Housing in BC





PRINCE RUPERT, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new 40-unit modular rental housing development is now complete in Prince Rupert, delivering urgently-needed homes for local workers, with eighty percent of the homes offered at below-market rates. Estrella , developed by NorthStar Development in partnership with Aurora Housing Society , the City of Prince Rupert, and the Province through BC Housing’s BC Builds program , has officially opened and is now welcoming applicants.

The purpose-built rental building is the first new apartment building developed in the City of Prince Rupert in the last 30 years, and provides housing options for people working in key local sectors, including healthcare, port and logistics, and education, to support workforce stability and the continued growth of the city. Prince Rupert faces a significant housing shortage driven by economic growth from these core industries, which have been attracting workers but straining the existing supply. This has led to the need for 1,289 new units, according to recent estimates .





Designed and delivered using modular construction, Estrella demonstrates how alternative building methods can accelerate housing delivery while maintaining quality and durability to address these needs in northern BC communities. Homes were constructed off-site in a controlled manufacturing environment, improving efficiency, reducing construction waste, and minimizing on-site disruption. Modular components were then transported to Prince Rupert and installed, significantly compressing the on-site construction schedule compared to traditional builds, while addressing a shortage of local available trades. This use of modular construction allowed NorthStar to build with cost and schedule certainty, directly resulting in their ability to deliver affordable housing.

“Estrella shows what is possible when innovation is applied to real housing needs and the realities of smaller remote communities,” said Jeff Brown, Executive Vice President at NorthStar Development. “By using modular construction, we were able to deliver new rental homes faster and more efficiently, while maintaining the standards expected for long-term rental housing. This model is especially well-suited to communities like Prince Rupert, where timely delivery and workforce housing are critical.”

This significant amount of new, affordable homes at Estrella supports accessibility for local workers and helps address housing pressures that impact employee retention across essential services. “For many people working in Prince Rupert, finding stable rental housing has been a real challenge,” explains Glenn Pollock, Director of Aurora Housing Society. “Estrella helps close that gap by providing safe, functional, and modern homes that support individuals and families who are essential to the community by creating housing people can rely on.”

The City of Prince Rupert supported the project as part of its broader efforts to address housing supply and support economic growth tied to major employment sectors. “Housing, and especially affordable housing, is a critical need in our community to support the people who live here and attract new residents,” said Mayor Herb Pond, City of Prince Rupert. “The City was happy for the opportunity to support a project like Estrella that is delivering new units in record time.”

Estrella was developed with support from the Province of British Columbia through the BC Builds program. “These new homes will make a real difference for people in Prince Rupert. By working with partners, we’re creating more housing options for people who keep this community running – whether in health care, port operations or small businesses. Everyone deserves a stable home that allows them to put down roots and thrive in the place they call home,” says the Honourable Christine Boyle, B.C. Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

Estrella is professionally managed by Westwynd Realty , a rental management firm with a long-standing focus on stable tenancies, responsive service, and long-term asset care. Westwynd will oversee day-to-day operations, leasing, and tenant support to ensure a consistent and well-managed rental experience for residents.

Homes at Estrella are now 80% leased, with limited space remaining. Interested applicants can learn more or submit an inquiry at liveprincerupert.com .

About NorthStar Development

NorthStar Development is a Western Canadian real estate firm with a strong track record in complex, residential, commercial and mixed-use development. Known for its creative approach and strong municipal partnerships, NorthStar specializes in bringing purposeful, enduring, and award-winning developments to life and creating memorable spaces on the West Coast of Canada for 25 years. Learn more at northstardevelopment.ca .

About Aurora Housing Society

Aurora Housing Society is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to creating and operating sustainable, community-focused housing across British Columbia. Backed by an experienced board of directors, the Society delivers high-quality rental housing with a focus on long-term affordability and professional operations. Learn more at aurora-housing.com .

About BC Builds

To learn more about the BC Builds program, visit: bcbuildshomes.ca . To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for people in British Columbia, visit: strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing .

Media Contact

Krisann Hamazaki

kris@fractioncollective.ca

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