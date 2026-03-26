LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE & THE JENNI RIVERA LOVE FOUNDATION CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF THE JENNI RIVERA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Long Beach, CA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) and the Jenni Rivera Love Foundation celebrated the ribbon cutting of the new Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center, a transformative $102-million facility named in honor of the Latin music icon and LBCC alumna. The state-of-the-art complex now serves as the home for LBCC’s Performing Arts, Music, Dance, and Radio/TV/Broadcasting programs.

“As we open the Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center, we celebrate a remarkable new facility, and the enduring legacy of an artist whose voice resonated far beyond the stage,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, LBCC Board of Trustees President. “Through the support of our community and voters, we have created what is now the premier performing arts facility in the region. It’s a space that honors Jenni Rivera’s journey from LBCC student to global music icon, while providing world-class opportunities for future generations of artists.”

“The Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center represents possibility for every student who walks through its doors,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President, whose vision led to approaching the Rivera family. “Our students will now train and perform in spaces that reflect the modern standards of today’s creative industries. Seeing Jenni Rivera’s name on this center reinforces what we want every student to understand: their goals are achievable no matter where they start.”

"The Jenni Rivera family is honored to see her name live on in a space that uplifts our culture and our community. This center is more than a building—it's a reminder to the next generation that their stories, their voices, and their dreams matter. We hope it inspires young artists to embrace who they are and carry our culture forward with pride," Jacqie Rivera, representing the Rivera Family Estate.

As part of the celebration, LBCC formally dedicated the facility in honor of the Latin GRAMMY-nominated artist and LBCC alumna, whose influence continues to inspire generations of students and the broader community. As a special tribute, the Jenni Rivera estate has graciously loaned LBCC one of Jenni Rivera's memorable dresses, which is featured on the cover of the latest Banda edition of her iconic album, "La Gran Señora." The iconic gown will be displayed in the auditorium lobby, creating a lasting tribute to her legacy and inspiring future LBCC students.

Prominent Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center signage has been installed facing the campus quad at the main entrance and along the Clark Avenue entrance, ensuring strong visibility from both the campus and surrounding community.

The new 67,331-square-foot complex includes:

A state-of-the-art 263-seat auditorium

A “black box” multipurpose performance space

Dance and rehearsal studios

Broadcast studios, editing bays, and practice rooms

Advanced audiovisual systems

And an outdoor performance stage

The ultramodern facility was funded by local voters through Measures E and LB, and the State of California. It was designed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification standards. A generous donation was also made by the Jenni Rivera estate.

The project team includes DLR Group as the building architect, and Bernards Construction as the general contractor. LBCCD’s bond management company, the Cordoba Corporation, oversees project management for LBCC.

Construction began in July 2023, and the building officially opened for classes in the Spring 2026 semester.

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About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.

About Jenni Rivera:

Known as “La Diva de la Banda,” Jenni Rivera was an icon, singer-songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, Mexican music phenomenon, and mother; she remains a powerful symbol of strength, authenticity, and resilience in Latin music and culture. Her influence transcends generations, genres, and borders, and her voice continues to resonate deeply with millions around the world. Through the Jenni Rivera Estate, led by her children, her music, vision, and mission live on, honoring the path she forged as one of the best-selling regional Mexican artists of all time, with millions of records sold.

The legacy of Jenni Rivera continues with “La Gran Señora – Banda,” a powerful new banda version of her iconic 2009 album that preserves her original vocals while introducing fresh arrangements. The album features the previously unreleased track “Yo Soy Una Mujer” recorded in 2008 and highlights the focus track “No Llega el Olvido,” composed by Espinosa Paz. Available on CD and a special vinyl edition, this release celebrates Rivera’s enduring impact on regional Mexican music and her recognition as one of the most important albums of the 21st century by Rolling Stone.

Even years after her passing, Jenni Rivera's influence remains strong through her family and estate. Her posthumous projects, including the album “Misión Cumplida” with unreleased tracks and multiple chart-topping singles, showcase her lasting connection with fans.

This 2026, the legacy of Jenni Rivera was further honored with the naming of the new Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center at Long Beach City College. Also, Rivera has been honored with a GRAMMY® Museum exhibit, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Jenni Rivera Memorial Park in Long Beach, and the designation of August 6 as “Jenni Rivera Day.” Through her music, philanthropic efforts, and Jenni Rivera Love foundation, supporting victims of domestic and sexual abuse, her legacy continues to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide.

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