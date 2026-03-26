Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Investors: May 11, 2026, Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy TCOM securities between April 30, 2024, and January 13, 2026?

Affected Trip.com Group Limited Investor Summary

Who : Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)

: Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: April 30, 2024, through January 13, 2026

April 30, 2024, through January 13, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: May 11, 2026

May 11, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s monopolistic business activities.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s monopolistic business activities. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options at no cost to investor

RADNOR, Pa., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Trip.com Group Limited (Trip.com) (NASDAQ: TCOM) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Trip.com securities between April 30, 2024, and January 13, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and is captioned De Wilde v. Trip.com Group Limited, et al, Case No. 1:26-cv-01420 (E.D.N.Y.). Investors have until May 11, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Trip.com securities and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/tcom-tripcom-group-limited-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=tcom&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Learn more about Trip.com Group Limited on YouTube:

TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Trip.com recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing the company as a result of its monopolistic business activities; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Trip.com’s Stock Drop?

On January 14, 2026, Bloomberg published an article revealing that “China is investigating [Trip.com] over alleged antitrust conduct,” and the “State Administration for Market Regulation accused [Trip.com] of abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices.” The article further revealed that, in September 2025, the market regulator had “summoned Trip.com for violations of rules against setting ‘unfair restrictions’ on merchants’ transactions and prices.”

On this news, Trip.com’s stock price fell $12.90 per share, or approximately 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per share on January 14, 2026.

WHAT TCOM INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by May 11, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.





THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED INVESTORS:

Trip.com investors may, no later than May 11, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Trip.com investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com



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