Itafos Announces Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share Unit Grants

HOUSTON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos Inc. (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company has granted, in the aggregate, 477,535 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and 32,738 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to directors and officers of the Company. The RSUs and DSUs granted to directors are scheduled to vest on a one-third per annum basis over a three-year period.

The RSUs granted to officers are based on a combination of time and performance with 50% of the RSUs vesting 1/3 on the anniversary of the grant date over a period of three years and 50% of the RSUs vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date subject to achievement of certain key performance indicators as established by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company’s common stock or a cash payment equal to the equivalent of one share of the Company’s common stock on the date of vesting. All grants of RSUs are subject to the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan. The grants were made as part of the Company’s annual compensation process and are intended to appropriately reward past and ongoing contributions and to incentivize contributions to the Company’s success in the future.

Each vested DSU entitles the holder to receive a cash payment equal to the fair market value of one share of the Company’s common stock, payable when the holder ceases to serve with the Company. All grants of DSUs are subject to the Company’s Deferred Share Unit Plan. The grants are intended to encourage holders to work towards and participate in the growth and development of the Company and to promote greater alignment of interests between such persons and shareholders of the Company.

About Itafos

The Company is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company with businesses and projects spanning three continents:

Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US with production capacity as follows: approximately 550kt per year of MAP, MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), and merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”); and approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”);

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil with the following production targets (following the proposed restart of the beneficiation circuit): approximately 275kt per year of SSP, PAPR and DAPR; approximately 170kt per year of SSP, 60kt per year of PAPR and 45kt per year of DAPR; approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity);

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and

Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.



The Company is a Delaware corporation with operations in the United States, Brazil and Guinea Bissau. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker “IFOS”. The Company’s shares also trade in the US on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol “ITFS”. The Company’s principal shareholder is CLF, which is an affiliate of global private investment firm Castlelake, L.P.

For more information, or to join the Company’s mailing list, please visit www.itafos.com .

NEITHER THE TSX-V NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Matthew O’Neill

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

investor@itafos.com

713-242-8446

For Media:

Alliance Advisors IR

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director, Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

647-620-5002