Government of Ontario Commits to Lowering the Cost of Homeownership in 2026 Budget

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Ontario’s nearly 100,000 REALTORS® know the true value that homeownership brings. That’s why the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) has made it our mission to keep the dream of homeownership alive by advocating for the Government of Ontario to focus on reducing barriers to housing affordability, bringing more supply to market, and supporting growth in our communities.

Today’s 2026 Ontario Budget reiterates the Province’s commitment to doing just that. OREA commends the Ford Government for their efforts to protect Ontario during these uncertain economic times by championing pro-housing policies, keeping workers on the job, and helping Ontarians keep more money in their pockets.

Their proposal to expand the HST exemption to all buyers of new homes, up to certain amounts, is a prime example of their ongoing commitment to give Ontarians financial relief. This proposal, pledged in partnership with the federal government, will help move the needle for those on the sidelines and help more Ontario families afford a home.

Lowering housing costs by providing incentives and new, innovative pathways to homeownership is a fantastic way to bring housing affordability within reach. To keep up that momentum, the Government of Ontario needs to prioritize policies that will have the most impact, including addressing the runaway costs of development charges (DCs) – which is why we are pleased to see today’s budget commit to working with the federal government to find solutions to reduce DCs.

OREA stands ready to work with the government on solutions to fix the housing affordability crisis in Ontario and we know there’s a lot to be done. We thank Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy for putting this budget forward and standing up for Ontarians, ensuring more young people and their families can make their homeownership dreams come true.”

- Kim Fairley, 2026 OREA President

For more information, please contact:

Jean-Adrien Delicano

Senior Manager, Media Relations, OREA

JeanAdrienD@orea.com

416-459-6059