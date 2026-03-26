Vemanti Group Issues Statement Regarding Ongoing Investigation Related to ONUS Pro Platform

Irvine, CA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. ("Vemanti" or the "Company") (OTC: VMNT) today issues this statement regarding the ongoing investigation in Vietnam related to the ONUS Pro cryptocurrency platform (the "Platform").

The Company today learned of the indictments of Nhan ("Eric") Vuong, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, and Chien Tran, a member of the Company's Board of Directors, through the official announcement by Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security (the "MPS") and Vietnamese news media, simultaneously with the general public. Prior to today, the Company had received no official communication from any authorities, law enforcement, or regulatory agencies in any jurisdiction regarding this matter.

The Company refers shareholders and the public to the official announcement by the MPS at cand.com.vn for details regarding the nature of the indictments.

The Company's Board of Directors is actively monitoring the situation and exploring all available options to protect the interests of the Company and its shareholders. It has engaged legal counsel in the United States to assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action.

About Vemanti

Vemanti Group, Inc. is a diversified technology holding company with a focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. The Company operates across various sectors of leading-edge digital financial services and seeks growth through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or mergers and acquisitions. By leveraging synergies and complementary strengths of these relationships, we look to diversify and expand our market reach. Ultimately, as a publicly traded company, we're committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while actively seeking out new opportunities. Learn more at: https://vemanti.com

About XPLOR

XPLOR Technology Pte. Ltd. is a technology-focused holding company based in Singapore, managing a portfolio of next-generation financial technology ventures. The company is dedicated to harnessing trend-setting technology to redefine the financial landscape. It invests in and supports projects that push the boundaries of digital finance, focusing on scalability, security, and user-centric innovations. With a strong approach to integrating advanced technological solutions across its subsidiaries, XPLOR ensures that each entity is well-equipped to lead in their respective markets, driving progress and profitability in the dynamic fintech sector.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) prior to January 23, 2025. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s filings with the SEC prior to January 23, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Vemanti Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1.949.559.7200

ir@vemanti.com