New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $8.4M Raised While Ethereum Price Targets New ATH Despite Crypto crash

Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Ethereum based new crypto Pepeto announced its latest presale update with total funds reaching $8.4 million and the pace accelerating faster than any meme coin presale this cycle. The community treats this as a movement, and the conviction shows in wallets returning for larger positions every stage.

The new crypto Pepeto is built on Ethereum with a mission to fix the problems still limiting the network, and it makes sense to examine the Ethereum price prediction first to understand where this blockchain is heading before going deeper into what makes capital rush to secure a position in Pepeto before the Binance listing closes the window.

New Crypto Pepeto Raises $8.4M While the Ethereum Price Prediction Points to a New ATH Despite Crypto CrashPepeto reaching $8.4 million is a signal of deep conviction, and while Ethereum faces challenges from high gas fees to expensive bridging, Pepeto is designed to push it further.

The Ethereum price prediction data tells a clear story. ETH trades at $2,080 on March 26 according to Fortune and Standard Chartered holds a $7,500 target for this cycle. Whale wallets holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH saw their collective balance jump by 850,000 ETH over the weekend according to FXStreet. Net taker volume on ETH futures reached $133 million, the highest since July 2022, confirming buyers are returning aggressively. That data points to one conclusion: the Ethereum price prediction for this cycle has room to run significantly higher.

The crypto crash in the Iran war context, with oil above $100 explains why the Ethereum price has not moved on fundamentals that would normally push it higher. But whale wallets are treating this fear as an entry, not an exit. BitMine acquired $140.74 million worth of ETH with a goal of owning 5% of the market. When the largest holders accumulate at this speed during extreme fear, the Ethereum price prediction only gets stronger.

That Ethereum price recovery feeds directly into the new crypto Pepeto. On chain data shows that some of the largest presale entries come from addresses holding significant ETH positions. These are not retail buyers following headlines. They are the wallets that understand what happens to early stage exchange projects when the network underneath them enters a bull cycle.

New Crypto Pepeto Targets Ethereum Price Growth by Solving the Network Biggest Pain Points

While the Ethereum price prediction remains strong, a closer look at the new crypto Pepeto built on Ethereum could reshape a portfolio. Pepeto targets the exact problems that frustrate ETH users daily. Gas fees make small trades uneconomical, so Pepeto built zero fee trading across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Moving tokens between networks is slow and expensive, so the team built a zero cost bridge that transfers any asset across all three chains instantly. Unverified contracts drain billions yearly, so Pepeto added AI screening that checks every token before it reaches the order book.

Every contract passed a full SolidProof audit before the presale went live. A senior developer who previously built at Binance joined the team alongside the cofounder who took the original Pepe coin to $11 billion.

"The infrastructure behind this new crypto Pepeto is stronger than anything at the presale stage in this cycle. The Ethereum price prediction at $7,500 means a 3x for ETH holders over time, but the project delivering the largest returns will be the one that captures DeFi volume through real exchange tools, and that is what Pepeto is built to do," said a digital asset analyst tracking the presale.

Staking at 192% APY rewards every position daily while the Binance listing approaches. The project grows because investors who entered months ago keep coming back for larger positions as the listing draws closer, they see the potential growing each day, and they want to make sure to make the maximum out of this project.

Conclusion

Every major cycle in crypto rewarded the investors who spotted real infrastructure early and committed before the rest of the market caught on. Ethereum itself proved this. The people who bought ETH in 2015 under $1 built wealth that changed their lives, and the Ethereum price prediction now pointing toward $7,500 means buyers at $2,118 could see a solid 3x over time.

Ethereum at $2,118 can still reach $7,500, but the ground floor entry closed years ago. The new crypto Pepeto is different because the presale is still live, the Binance listing has not happened yet, and every round fills faster than the one before it.

Pepeto is a movement in crypto, and in a few months the conversation separates into two groups: the people who entered now and the ones who knew about it, hesitated, and spent the rest of the cycle carrying that regret. The Pepeto official website is where positions in the biggest story of this cycle are getting secured, still open, but closing fast.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website To Buy $Pepeto

FAQs

What does the Ethereum price prediction look like for the rest of 2026?

Standard Chartered holds a $7,500 Ethereum price prediction while whale wallets accumulated 850,000 ETH over the weekend and net taker volume hit $133 million, the highest since July 2022.

Is the new crypto Pepeto a good investment on Ethereum?

The new crypto Pepeto has $8.4 million raised, a SolidProof audit, a Pepe cofounder, a senior Binance developer, and 192% APY staking. The Ethereum price prediction growth directly benefits Pepeto as the leading Ethereum based presale through the Pepeto official website above.



