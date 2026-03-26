Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Update While Bitcoin Price Debate Between $0 and $150,000 Gets Answered by Bernstein Bottom Call

Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The latest crypto news around bitcoin price confirms what large wallets already figured out. Pepeto passed $8.4 million in presale capital, rounds close faster every stage, and the team has not missed a single deadline while delivering exchange tools that most projects in 2026 still have on a whiteboard.

This crypto news matters because the bitcoin price just dropped 43% from the $126,000 October high to $69,438 on March 26 according to Fortune. The Iran war that started February 28 rattled global markets, oil pushed above $100, and the Fear and Greed Index collapsed to 14. Where is the bitcoin price heading from here, and why is Pepeto attracting the same capital that usually sits in BTC during moments like this? The bitcoin price prediction and the data answer both questions.

Crypto News: Pepeto Update While the Bitcoin Price Prediction Gets Its Clearest Signal From Bernstein

Pepeto completed its latest exchange milestone while the bitcoin price debate got the most important data point of 2026. Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani published a note on March 24 calling the bottom confirmed and maintaining $150,000 for the bitcoin price prediction according to Bloomberg}. His team called this the weakest bear case in bitcoin history because ETF outflows stayed under 5% despite a 43% correction. Institutional money did not leave. It absorbed the selling.

The bitcoin price sits at $69,438 on March 26 with the Fear and Greed Index at 14, the lowest reading in 11 weeks. But whale wallets holding over 1,000 BTC grew to a record 2,140 addresses. Strategy controls 762,099 coins after buying 22,337 BTC for $1.57 billion in a single week. Exchange reserves hit a six year low at 2.31 million BTC. Goldman models two rate cuts this year.

The conservative bitcoin price prediction scenario puts $100,000 as the base if Iran talks produce a ceasefire and the Fed cuts once. The bullish target stays at $150,000 to $200,000 from Bernstein and Fundstrat. From $69,438 that range represents a 2x to 3x over the coming quarters. A strong return for anyone holding BTC through the fear, but the crypto news makes one thing clear: even the strongest bitcoin price prediction only delivers 2x to 3x on a $1.3 trillion asset. The people who captured the largest gains found their entries at a different level.

Crypto News: Why the Bitcoin Price Recovery Makes the Case for Pepeto Even Stronger

The bitcoin price climbing from $69,438 toward $150,000 means the bull cycle is forming. But a 2x on BTC will not create the kind of stories that SHIB and DOGE produced for early holders. That is where the crypto news around Pepeto connects directly to what bitcoin holders need to understand.

Pepeto built a zero fee exchange that executes swaps across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The bridge moves tokens between all three networks at zero cost. AI screening catches scam contracts before they reach the order book. No other project has shipped all three before listing.

SolidProof audited every contract before the presale opened and 192% APY staking compounds daily while the Binance listing draws closer. But the real story is the speed of this presale. Rounds that were planned for weeks are filling in days, and the capital entering is not small retail guessing. These are wallets committing serious size because they see clear opportunity here, and the energy around Pepeto right now matches what surrounded Shiba Inu in 2020, except this time there is real exchange infrastructure underneath, and the people inside know exactly what that difference means when the market turns.

Final Take

The bitcoin price prediction points to a bull market forming. The crypto news confirms institutions are loading. And every previous cycle taught the same lesson: when BTC doubles from the lows, the early stage projects with real tools do not follow. They multiply far past what the large caps deliver. Shiba Inu rode the 2021 wave and turned $1,000 entries into $1 million on zero products. Pepeto has the same viral force plus exchange tools SHIB never built. The bitcoin price prediction confirms the bull market is forming, and Pepeto at presale pricing is positioned to capture the kind of return BTC at $1.3 trillion cannot deliver.

That is why whale wallets are entering through the Pepeto official website right now before the Binance listing closes the window permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website To Buy $Pepeto

FAQs

Will bitcoin price prediction drop to zero or reach $150,000?

Bitcoin fell to $69,438 on March 26 but Bernstein called the bottom confirmed and maintains a $150,000 bitcoin price prediction. Strategy holds 762,099 coins and whale wallets hit a record 2,140 addresses. The crypto news points to recovery, not collapse.

Is Pepeto the best crypto news opportunity in 2026?

Pepeto passed $8.4 million with a SolidProof audit, a senior Binance developer on the team, and exchange tools entering final testing while the Binance listing approaches. The Pepeto official website has the presale open now.

Is Pepeto secure?

SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened. The bitcoin price recovery and the crypto news around institutional buying create the exact conditions where projects like Pepeto historically deliver the largest returns.



