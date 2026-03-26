Dairy Council of California Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California announced two new members of its Board of Directors: Melanie Youkhana, chief financial officer of Valley Milk LLC, and Luis Gutierrez of Karoun Dairies LLC. Both joined their first board meeting this month.

Dairy Council of California’s Board of Directors is composed of dairy producers and processors from across the state who help guide the organization’s cause to elevate the role of milk and dairy foods in healthy eating patterns through science-based nutrition education, partnerships and community programs.

“Dairy Council of California benefits from leaders who understand both the dairy community and the evolving nutrition needs of the people we serve,” said Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, chief executive officer of Dairy Council of California. “Melanie and Luis bring valuable industry perspective that will help guide our efforts to provide credible nutrition education services to communities throughout California.”

Melanie Youkhana

Melanie Youkhana was raised on her family’s dairy farm in California, where she developed an early appreciation for the hard work, integrity and stewardship that define the dairy industry— values that continue to guide her leadership today. Throughout her career, she has served privately held, agriculture-based businesses across the wine and dairy sectors.

Youkhana currently serves as chief financial officer of Valley Milk LLC, a vertically integrated dairy ingredients processor based in Turlock, California. In addition to her financial and operational expertise, she is passionate about building stronger communities and serves as co-chair of a nonprofit dedicated to promoting volunteerism and community connection. She brings financial leadership and a strong understanding of the dairy industry to Dairy Council of California Board of Directors.





Luis Gutierrez

Luis Gutierrez represents Karoun Dairies LLC, a family-owned dairy processor known for producing a wide variety of specialty dairy products distributed across the United States.

With more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Gutierrez brings extensive expertise in sales leadership, market development and channel strategy across mass merchandise, grocery, club, foodservice and Hispanic retail markets, including the Hispanic dairy and natural cheese categories. In his role with Karoun Dairies, Gutierrez brings industry experience and insight into dairy processing and consumer markets to Dairy Council of California’s Board of Directors.





Both appointments fill existing vacancies and will serve initial terms aligned with board requirements, with the opportunity to run for a full three-year term in the future. Additionally, Dairy Council of California currently has a producer vacancy on its Board of Directors and continues to engage dairy producers from across the state in its governance efforts. Additional information about the board is available at DairyCouncilofCA.org/Board

About Dairy Council of California

Since 1919, Dairy Council of California has been a trusted nutrition organization committed to elevating the health of children and communities. Through education, advocacy and multisector collaboration, the organization promotes lifelong healthy eating patterns and advances the role of milk and dairy foods in improving nutrition security and supporting sustainable food systems. With more than a century of experience, Dairy Council of California continues to lead with evidence-based nutrition science, education and strategic partnerships to build healthier communities.

Media Contact

Malynda Parsons

Communications Manager

Dairy Council of California

mparsons@dairycouncil.org

916-633-9333

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