Radiant Health Centers Names Mark Gonzales Interim CEO Amid Period of Expansion

Irvine, CA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant Health Centers today announced the appointment of Mark Gonzales as Interim Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a new chapter of leadership during a period of growth and expanded community impact.

Mark Gonzales, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Radiant Health Centers, previously served as Board President and Chief Operating Officer

Gonzales brings more than 15 years of service to Radiant Health Centers, including extensive leadership on the organization’s Board of Directors, where he served as Board President, as well as over two years as Chief Operating Officer. His appointment reflects a rare combination of institutional knowledge, operational expertise, and deep commitment to the communities Radiant serves.

“Mark has earned the trust of this organization over many years of service and leadership,” said Zachariah Abrams, President of the Board of Directors. “He understands both the heart and the complexity of Radiant’s work. As we continue to grow and evolve, we are confident in his ability to lead with clarity, compassion, and purpose.”

Gonzales steps into the role at a pivotal moment for Radiant Health Centers, as the organization advances a clinic expansion that will increase access to care and support a growing number of patients across Orange County. At the same time, Radiant continues to strengthen strategic partnerships and respond to emerging challenges in healthcare and community-based services.

As Chief Operating Officer, Gonzales played a key role in strengthening internal operations, aligning teams, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality, compassionate care. His leadership has helped position Radiant as a trusted provider of comprehensive services for individuals impacted by HIV, while also expanding its reach as a community-centered health provider committed to serving all.

“I am honored to step into this role at such an important time for Radiant,” said Mark Gonzales, Interim CEO. “This organization has been part of my life for many years, and its mission is deeply personal to me. As we grow, we remain grounded in who we are – a place of compassionate care for all. I look forward to building on our momentum, strengthening partnerships, and continuing to serve our community with dignity and respect.”

Radiant Health Centers continues to play a critical role in Orange County by providing comprehensive HIV care, prevention services, mental health support, and community-based programs that reduce stigma and expand access to care.

About Radiant Health Centers

Radiant Health Centers (formerly AIDS Services Foundation of Orange County) is the region’s only FQHC Look-Alike focused on LGBTQ+ health and individuals living with or affected by HIV. For 40 years, Radiant has proudly served Orange County with medical care, behavioral health, harm reduction, case management, HIV/STI testing, and prevention services — all grounded in compassion, dignity, and health equity.

Press Inquiries

Edwin Rivera-Cortez

eriveracortez [at] radianthealthcenters.org

9498095700

https://radianthealthcenters.org

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