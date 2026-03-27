Newark, DE, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Weight management concerns should be evaluated by a qualified healthcare professional. GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prescription medications that require evaluation by a licensed clinician. Prescription approval is not guaranteed. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished products. If a purchase is made through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. All program details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any enrollment decision.

As consumer search activity increases around terms such as "most affordable tirzepatide online," "GLP-1 weight loss clinic pricing," and "MEDVi tirzepatide reviews," platforms like MEDVi are appearing more frequently in search results. Publicly available information about these platforms provides insight into how pricing structures, telehealth models, and medication access pathways are presented to consumers researching GLP-1 options in 2026. References to "most affordable" reflect the company's stated pricing positioning within the cash-pay GLP-1 telehealth category and are contextualized in this coverage against verifiable disclosures, current regulatory guidance, and practical consumer considerations.

Publicly available information referenced in this coverage is sourced from the MEDVi and related disclosures at the time of publication.

This coverage focuses on what MEDVi's published pricing actually covers, how the platform's tirzepatide access pathway works within the current regulatory framework, and what individuals may consider reviewing independently before making enrollment decisions. The tirzepatide regulatory landscape has shifted dramatically since the FDA resolved the tirzepatide injection drug shortage and enforcement discretion periods for compounding pharmacies ended — making this context particularly relevant for anyone researching tirzepatide access in 2026.

Current program details, pricing, and enrollment terms can be confirmed by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 offer (official MEDVi page).

Individual results vary. GLP-1 medications are prescription treatments that require clinical evaluation. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any prescription weight loss program.

Why Tirzepatide Pricing Claims Require Careful Evaluation in 2026

The regulatory environment for tirzepatide has changed substantially since the FDA determined that the tirzepatide injection drug shortage has been resolved. Understanding this context is essential before evaluating any platform's tirzepatide pricing — including MEDVi's.

Public FDA communications confirm that Eli Lilly's stated product availability and manufacturing capacity can meet present and projected national demand for tirzepatide. The FDA issued a declaratory order in December 2024 affirming this determination, and federal courts have subsequently upheld the agency's decision. Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, compounding pharmacies are generally restricted from producing drugs that are essentially copies of commercially available FDA-approved products. The shortage-list exception that previously permitted broader compounding of tirzepatide has narrowed significantly.

In March 2026, the FDA sent warning letters to multiple telehealth companies regarding compounded GLP-1 sales and marketing practices. According to FDA communications, the agency has distinguished between mass-marketed compounded products and patient-specific compounding performed under Section 503A of the FD&C Act, which may remain permissible in narrow circumstances where a patient's documented medical needs cannot be met by an FDA-approved formulation.

For consumers searching terms like "affordable tirzepatide 2026" or "cheapest tirzepatide online," this regulatory context raises a practical question: what type of tirzepatide product is actually being offered at the advertised price point, and what is its regulatory classification? The answer has direct implications for safety oversight, quality assurance, and the legal status of the medication received.

This regulatory context applies broadly across the telehealth GLP-1 industry and is not specific to MEDVi. However, anyone evaluating a platform's tirzepatide pricing should understand what they are purchasing within this evolving regulatory framework.

What Is MEDVi and How Is the Platform Structured

MEDVi is a telehealth platform that facilitates access to GLP-1 weight loss medications through an online evaluation, clinician assessment, and direct-to-door medication delivery model. According to the company's website, MEDVi is operated by MEDVi, LLC, a Delaware corporation located at 131 Continental Dr, Ste 305, Newark, DE 19713.

Understanding the distinction between the entities involved in the MEDVi program is important context for evaluating how the platform operates and what its pricing covers. According to publicly available disclosures on the MEDVi website, the program involves three separate entities, each with a distinct role:

MEDVi (MEDVi, LLC) functions as the telehealth platform providing the technology infrastructure, customer service, administrative support for scheduling and payment, and coordination that enables the telehealth experience. According to the company's published terms of use, MEDVi states that it is not itself a healthcare provider and is not licensed to practice medicine. The company further states it does not control or interfere with the provision of healthcare services by the medical providers.

Licensed Medical Providers are described as independent professionals affiliated with OpenLoop Health and CareGLP Affiliated P.C.s. These clinicians assess patient information submitted through the online evaluation and independently determine whether a GLP-1 prescription is appropriate. According to MEDVi's published disclosures, the platform's assessment does not itself create a doctor-patient relationship between the individual and MEDVi. The evaluating clinician retains the decision to prescribe.

Partner Pharmacies fulfill prescriptions written by the medical providers. According to the company's website, MEDVi is partnered with multiple certified pharmacies in the United States to dispense medications. The company states it meets regularly with pharmacy partners regarding product availability, shipping logistics, and medication testing.

This three-entity structure — platform, independent clinicians, and licensed pharmacies — is common across telehealth platforms. The key takeaway is that MEDVi itself does not prescribe medications. The evaluating clinician determines whether treatment is appropriate based on individual health factors, and a prescription is not guaranteed.

MEDVi Tirzepatide Pricing: What the Published Costs Cover

Claims about affordability are central to how many consumers discover MEDVi. According to pricing information published on the official MEDVi website at the time of publication, the program is structured as follows:

Compounded GLP-1 Injections: The company states that the injection program starts at $179 for the first month. The FAQ section on the website notes this covers the physician assessment, a personalized plan, one-on-one guidance, a metabolic report, and the cost of the prescription medication shipped to the patient's door. Refills are listed at $299 per month and include the same program benefits. The company describes the program as month-to-month with no long-term contract.

Compounded GLP-1 Tablets: According to the company's website, the oral option starts at $249 per month, described as one dissolvable tablet per day.

Branded Ozempic Injection: Listed at $1,999 per month, according to the company's website. Ozempic is an FDA-approved medication. The website notes that quantities are limited and availability is subject to change.

Several important context points apply to these pricing disclosures. The company's published terms note that the final charge may fluctuate depending on the prescribed medication and the pharmacy selected for fulfillment. All programs are described as auto-renewing, meaning consumers consent to automatic charges unless they explicitly request cancellation before payment is processed. MEDVi describes all prescriptions as cash-pay, and the company's affiliated medical professional entities are not contracted with any health insurance plans.

Published pricing should be interpreted as company-stated program information rather than an independently verified market-wide value comparison. The "most affordable" positioning reflects the company's stated pricing positioning within affordability-focused GLP-1 telehealth options and has not been independently substantiated through comprehensive market analysis. You should confirm current charges, renewal terms, and medication pathway details directly with the company before making any decisions.

Current pricing and terms can be verified by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 offer (official MEDVi page).

Compounded Tirzepatide vs. FDA-Approved Tirzepatide: What Consumers Should Understand

The distinction between compounded and FDA-approved tirzepatide products is especially important in 2026 given the regulatory changes affecting compounded GLP-1 medications.

FDA-approved tirzepatide — marketed as Mounjaro (for type 2 diabetes) and Zepbound (for chronic weight management) by Eli Lilly — has undergone extensive clinical trials demonstrating safety and efficacy. These products are manufactured under current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) conditions with rigorous batch testing and ongoing post-market surveillance. Tirzepatide is the first and only dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist approved by the FDA.

Compounded tirzepatide formulations are prepared by licensed pharmacies and are not FDA-approved as finished products. According to MEDVi's own published disclosures, compounded GLP-1 medications available through the platform are produced in facilities operating under applicable federal and state compounding regulations, but the company clearly states that the medications are not FDA-approved or evaluated for safety, efficacy, or quality as finished products.

This distinction carries heightened significance in 2026. According to FDA communications and federal court rulings, the tirzepatide drug shortage has been resolved and enforcement discretion periods for compounding pharmacies have ended. Under these conditions, compounding of tirzepatide is generally limited to patient-specific circumstances under Section 503A where a documented medical need cannot be met by an FDA-approved formulation — such as a verified allergy to an inactive ingredient in the branded product.

Consumers researching terms such as "compounded tirzepatide vs Zepbound," "MEDVi tirzepatide safety," or "is compounded tirzepatide FDA approved" should understand that the active ingredient may be the same or similar, but the finished compounded product has not undergone the FDA's premarket approval process. This is an industry-wide classification, not specific to MEDVi.

The evaluating clinician determines which medication pathway, if any, is appropriate based on individual health factors. Discussing the differences between compounded and FDA-approved medications with a healthcare provider before making treatment decisions is an important step.

MEDVi Refund Policy: What the Published Terms State

According to publicly available information on the company's website, the program includes a conditional refund policy with specific eligibility requirements. The company's published terms of use describe the conditions and limitations in detail — and they are worth reading carefully before enrolling.

The published refund policy states that consumers may be eligible for a refund of their payment minus doctor consultation fees of 25% if they can demonstrate that they have not lost weight after following the weight loss program for a minimum of 5 months. The terms note that the body takes time to acclimate to GLP-1 medication and that following dose instructions and the provider's recommended timeline is important.

Several aspects of this refund structure are worth noting. The guarantee requires a minimum five-month commitment before a refund can be requested. The refund is not a full refund — the 25% consultation fee is retained. The consumer must demonstrate that they followed the program as directed. The company's terms state that medical consult fees are not subject to or eligible for a refund and that all sales are final with respect to prescription products.

The terms also note that all programs are auto-renewing. The guarantee should be understood within the context of the specific conditions outlined in the terms of use rather than as an unconditional money-back promise. Reading the complete refund policy on the official website before enrolling is strongly recommended.

Who the MEDVi Tirzepatide Program May Align With

The MEDVi program may align well with people who:

Prioritize convenience and telehealth access: Individuals who prefer an entirely online process — from health evaluation through medication delivery — without requiring in-person office visits may find the platform's digital-first model convenient for their lifestyle and scheduling needs.

Seek a cash-pay alternative to traditional insurance pathways: Consumers who do not have insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications, or who face high out-of-pocket costs through traditional channels, may find the platform's published pricing competitive within the cash-pay telehealth category. According to the company, the program accepts HSA and FSA payments.

Want access to multiple GLP-1 medication formats: The platform describes access to injectable, oral, and branded options, with the evaluating clinician determining which format is appropriate based on individual health factors.

Other pathways may be preferable for people who:

Prefer FDA-approved products exclusively: Consumers who want to use only FDA-approved finished products that have undergone the agency's full premarket approval process can access branded tirzepatide (Mounjaro or Zepbound) through a primary care physician or in-person specialist. Insurance coverage may apply for FDA-approved options.

Have complex medical histories: Individuals with significant medical conditions, multiple concurrent medications, or health factors requiring hands-on clinical monitoring may benefit from in-person medical supervision rather than a telehealth-based model.

Have insurance that covers GLP-1 medications: Consumers whose insurance plans cover FDA-approved GLP-1 medications like Zepbound may find that traditional healthcare channels result in lower out-of-pocket costs compared to cash-pay telehealth programs.

Questions to ask yourself before choosing any GLP-1 telehealth program:

Do I understand the difference between compounded and FDA-approved medications, and am I comfortable with the regulatory classification of the medication I would receive? Have I discussed GLP-1 treatment with my primary care physician, who has access to my complete medical history? Have I read the complete refund and cancellation terms, including auto-renewal policies, before enrolling? Am I aware that prescription approval is not guaranteed, even after payment? Have I confirmed the platform operates in my state?

Your answers help determine which GLP-1 access pathway aligns with your specific circumstances.

How the MEDVi Enrollment Process Is Described by the Company

The MEDVi website describes the enrollment process in three steps:

Step 1 — Online Evaluation: The company describes an online assessment to determine whether GLP-1 medication may be appropriate. MEDVi's published terms note that this assessment does not create a doctor-patient relationship between the individual and MEDVi. The assessment gathers health information that is then forwarded to an independent clinician for review.

Step 2 — Clinical Assessment and Prescription Decision: Licensed medical providers review the submitted health information and determine whether a prescription is appropriate. The platform states that the clinical decision rests entirely with the evaluating clinician and that MEDVi cannot guarantee any individual will receive a prescription.

Step 3 — Medication Delivery: If a prescription is written, the medication is dispensed by a partner pharmacy and shipped directly to the consumer's door. The company describes shipping as fast and free.

Completing the online assessment and making a payment does not guarantee receiving a prescription. MEDVi's published terms state that medical consult fees are not subject to or eligible for a refund if a prescription is not issued.

If you have completed your own research and want to see the full program details, you can do so by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 offer (official MEDVi page).

MEDVi's Published Statistics: What Consumers Can and Cannot Verify

The MEDVi website presents several statistical claims in its marketing materials. In the interest of transparency, this section identifies what the company states and what level of independent verification appears available.

Patient count: The company's website references serving patients at scale. This figure is presented as the company's own reported data. No independent third-party verification of the specific patient count has been identified in publicly available sources.

Weight loss statistics: The website presents several figures related to average weight loss outcomes. According to fine print on the website, these figures are described as being based on MEDVi patients over a defined treatment period. The company's own disclosures state that all claims and benefits on the website refer to self-reported data from GLP-1 customers. The disclosures further state that results may vary and be affected by individual adherence and clinician recommendations.

Customer reviews: The company publishes customer reviews on its website. As with any platform that publishes customer reviews, consumers who choose to leave feedback are self-selected — satisfied customers may be more likely to share their experiences than those with neutral or negative outcomes. The company's own disclosures note that featured results are not typical and that individual outcomes vary. No independent clinical verification of specific review outcomes has been identified in publicly available sources.

Support availability: The company describes unlimited 24/7 support including unlimited appointments and messaging. Consumers may want to confirm the scope and format of this support directly with the company.

Verification Considerations for Any Tirzepatide Telehealth Program

Understand the current regulatory status of compounded tirzepatide. The FDA has resolved the tirzepatide injection drug shortage and enforcement discretion periods for compounding pharmacies have ended. Compounding of tirzepatide is now generally limited to narrow patient-specific circumstances. Consumers should ask what type of medication they would receive and understand its regulatory classification.

Examine the platform's entity structure. Identify which entity provides the technology platform, which provides clinical evaluation, and which dispenses medications. The platform itself typically does not make prescribing decisions — independent clinicians do.

Read the complete refund and cancellation terms. Note the specific conditions required to qualify for any money-back guarantee, whether programs auto-renew, what fees are non-refundable, and what documentation may be required.

Discuss treatment options with your primary care physician. A telehealth platform consultation can serve as one access point, but discussing GLP-1 medication with an existing healthcare provider who has access to your complete medical history provides an additional layer of clinical context.

Evaluate "most affordable" claims with appropriate context. Pricing comparisons between telehealth platforms, traditional in-person care, and insurance-covered pathways involve multiple variables. The lowest published cash-pay price is not necessarily the lowest total cost when insurance coverage, medication type, and regulatory classification are factored in.

Consider the current regulatory environment. The FDA's enforcement posture regarding compounded GLP-1 medications has tightened significantly in 2026, with warning letters sent to multiple telehealth companies. Reviewing the FDA's current public guidance before making treatment decisions is a practical step worth taking.

Common Questions About MEDVi's Tirzepatide Program

Is MEDVi a healthcare provider?

MEDVi's own published terms of use state that the company is not a healthcare provider. It operates as a telehealth platform that facilitates connections between patients and independent licensed medical providers. Healthcare services are delivered by independent clinicians affiliated with OpenLoop Health and CareGLP Affiliated P.C.s.

Are MEDVi's compounded GLP-1 medications FDA approved?

Compounded medications — including compounded GLP-1 formulations offered through MEDVi — are not FDA-approved as finished products. According to the company's published disclosures, these medications are produced in FDA-regulated facilities but are not FDA-approved or evaluated for safety, efficacy, or quality as finished products. The branded Ozempic option listed on the platform is an FDA-approved medication at a higher price point.

What happens if a clinician determines I am not a candidate for GLP-1 medication?

The company's published terms state that medical consult fees are not subject to or eligible for a refund. If a clinician determines that treatment is not appropriate, the consumer may not receive a full refund of any payment already made.

Does insurance cover MEDVi's GLP-1 program?

The company's website describes all MEDVi prescriptions as cash-pay. Insurance coverage varies by plan, and it is worth confirming benefits directly with your insurer. The platform states that it accepts HSA and FSA payments.

Is MEDVi available in all states?

The company's terms note that services are currently available in certain states. MEDVi directs consumers to contact customer service at help@medvi.org for the current list of available states and territories.

Contact Information

The company's website lists the following support channels:

Email: help@medvi.org

Phone: (323) 690-1564

Address: 131 Continental Dr, Ste 305, Newark, DE 19713

If you have completed your own research and want to see the full program details, current pricing, and published terms, you can do so by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 offer (official MEDVi page).

Regulatory Context for Tirzepatide Telehealth Programs in 2026

The telehealth GLP-1 industry — and tirzepatide access specifically — has been under increased regulatory scrutiny throughout 2026. According to public FDA communications, the agency has resolved the tirzepatide drug shortage, ended enforcement discretion periods for compounding pharmacies, and sent warning letters to multiple telehealth companies regarding compounded GLP-1 sales and marketing practices. Federal courts have upheld the FDA's determination that the tirzepatide shortage is resolved.

Anyone evaluating a tirzepatide telehealth platform in 2026 — including MEDVi — should seek out the most current information about that platform's regulatory compliance, medication sourcing, and pharmacy partnerships before proceeding. The regulatory environment for compounded tirzepatide has tightened more significantly than for some other GLP-1 medications, and reviewing the FDA's current public guidance and discussing treatment options with a qualified healthcare provider are practical steps worth taking.

Additional Publicly Available Information on GLP-1 Telehealth Programs

Individuals researching GLP-1 telehealth options may encounter a range of publicly available informational content discussing platform structures, pricing models, and regulatory considerations. The following resources provide additional context across different topic areas:

A 2026 informational overview of MEDVi's telehealth structure, published disclosures, and regulatory context provides additional detail on how the platform describes its offerings and operations.

A 2026 informational overview of MEDVi's compounded tirzepatide telehealth program and enrollment considerations covers regulatory classification and consumer verification steps.

Reviewing multiple publicly available sources is a practical step before making any enrollment decision.

Summary of Key Considerations

MEDVi operates as a telehealth platform facilitating access to GLP-1 weight loss medications through independent licensed clinicians and partner pharmacies. According to the company's published pricing, the platform offers compounded GLP-1 injections starting at $179 per month, compounded oral GLP-1 tablets starting at $249 per month, and branded Ozempic at $1,999 per month. All programs are described as cash-pay with no insurance billing.

The company's "most affordable" positioning reflects its stated pricing positioning within the cash-pay GLP-1 telehealth category and has not been independently verified through comprehensive market comparison. It is worth evaluating pricing within the context of what is included, the regulatory classification of the medication offered, and how costs compare across different access pathways — including insurance-covered branded options.

The company markets a money-back weight loss guarantee that is conditional on a minimum five-month commitment and demonstrated program adherence, with a 25% doctor consultation fee retained on refunds. Programs are described as auto-renewing.

Compounded GLP-1 medications offered through the platform are not FDA-approved as finished products. The regulatory environment for compounded tirzepatide specifically has tightened significantly in 2026, with the FDA resolving the tirzepatide drug shortage, ending enforcement discretion periods, and sending warning letters to telehealth companies.

MEDVi's three-entity structure — platform, independent clinicians, and licensed pharmacies — is consistent with common telehealth models. The company's terms state that MEDVi itself is not a healthcare provider and does not make prescribing decisions.

If you have completed your own research and want to see the full program details, current pricing, and published terms, you can do so by viewing the current MEDVi GLP-1 offer (official MEDVi page).

Disclaimers

Content and Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The descriptions of potential benefits are not guarantees and are not a substitute for an individualized medical evaluation. GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prescription medications that require evaluation by a licensed clinician. The information provided here does not replace the professional judgment of your healthcare provider.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. GLP-1 medications are not a substitute for prescribed medical treatment for any health condition. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting any new prescription treatment. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Compounded Medication Notice: Compounded GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prepared by licensed pharmacies based on individual prescriptions. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients under the direction of a prescribing clinician. Unlike FDA-approved drugs, compounded medications have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are dispensed. The decision to use compounded medications is guided by the licensed provider's medical judgment.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, starting weight, consistency of use, dietary habits, physical activity levels, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. According to the company's own published disclosures, results described on their website are based on self-reported data and are not typical. Weight loss outcomes are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you enroll through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the company's official website, published terms of use, and general industry context.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, program structures, promotional offers, and terms mentioned were based on publicly available information at the time of publication (March 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official MEDVi website before making enrollment decisions.

Publisher Responsibility: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with MEDVi and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Insurance Coverage Note: According to MEDVi's published information, all prescriptions are described as cash-pay. Insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications varies by plan and carrier. Always confirm benefits directly with your insurer. Some HSA and FSA plans may reimburse qualifying expenses; check your specific plan rules.

Regulatory Context Note: The regulatory environment for compounded GLP-1 medications — and tirzepatide specifically — has evolved significantly in 2026. According to public FDA communications, the agency has resolved the tirzepatide drug shortage, ended enforcement discretion periods for compounding pharmacies, and sent warning letters to multiple telehealth companies. Federal courts have upheld these determinations. Consumers should review the most current FDA guidance and discuss treatment options with their healthcare provider before making enrollment decisions.