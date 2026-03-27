EeasyTile Wholesale Limited Announces Launch of Emotionally Inspired Home Tile Collection

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EeasyTile Wholesale Limited today announced the launch of a new home tile collection designed to integrate functional performance with emotionally uplifting design elements. The product line introduces an approach that blends aesthetic appeal with mood-supportive qualities across a range of porcelain, ceramic, textured, and large-format surfaces.

The collection includes wood-look finishes, stone-effect tiles, matte-surface options, microcement-style alternatives, and designs inspired by Hong Kong’s local character. The company developed the line in response to growing interest in interior materials that contribute to both practical use and positive emotional impact in residential and commercial spaces.





“This launch reflects a belief that home surfaces can do more than serve a functional purpose,” said Tet Hung, founder of EeasyTile Wholesale Limited. “Thoughtful design has the potential to influence how people feel in their living spaces, and this collection was created with that intention in mind.”

With more than 3,000 completed projects, EeasyTile maintains long-term relationships with major tile manufacturers, interior design firms, and engineering companies across the region. The company’s team operates in multiple locations to coordinate directly with factories, enabling consistent quality oversight and QC-verified product standards. Its experience spans residential renovations, retail environments, outdoor applications, facade projects, and building refurbishment.

“Homeowners and designers are increasingly looking for materials that offer both style and emotional resonance,” Tet added. “This collection represents an opportunity to bring those priorities together in a meaningful way.”

The new collection is available through the company’s website and distribution channels throughout Hong Kong.

About EeasyTile Wholesale Limited

EeasyTile Wholesale Limited is a Hong Kong–based tile supplier and manufacturer offering a wide selection of porcelain, ceramic, anti-slip, designer, and sustainable tile solutions. The company collaborates closely with tile brands and factories, maintaining long-term strategic partnerships to ensure consistent product standards. EeasyTile supports residential, commercial, and architectural projects, with experience that includes home renovations, retail fit-outs, exterior facades, and building maintenance. All products undergo quality inspection and QC verification. The company focuses on design innovation, trend alignment, and dependable client service. For more information, visit www.eeasytile.co.

Media Contact

Rachel Sze

Phone: +852 5742 8151

Email: info@eeasytile.net

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