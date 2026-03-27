Tennant Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tennant Company, (“Tennant" or the "Company") (NYSE:TNC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/tennant-company. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Tennant’s stock price fell $19.28, or 23.4%, to close at $63.02 per share on February 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This significant market reaction followed the February 23, 2026, release of the Company’s full year 2025 financial results, which reported $291.6 million in revenue and $0.48 in EPS—missing consensus estimates by $28.85 million and $1.22, respectively. Management attributed the poor performance to the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that “introduced unexpected challenges that constrained operating capacity.” These logistical hurdles specifically included “manufacturing scheduling issues,” “prolonged customer delays,” and “order-management and fulfillment disruptions” that hindered the Company’s output during the period.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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