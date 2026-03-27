Icelandic Salmon - Annual Report 2025

Icelandic Salmon AS (Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland: ISLAX) has

today published its integrated Annual Report for 2025, including sustainability

reporting and complete annual accounts with notes.

The report is attached and available on the following website: https://arnarlax.is/investors/

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre

Tel: +354 620 1936

Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

Interim CFO Edvin Aspli

Tel: +354 835 7800

Email: edvinaspli@arnarlax.is

Icelandic Salmon is dual-listed on the stock exchange market, both at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and NASDAQ First North in Reykjavík. The Group is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, a farming company in Iceland with head office in Bíldudalur. The Group is fully integrated, from egg to fish delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the Group.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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