HANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Lynx M20 wheeled-legged robot, developed by DEEP Robotics, a global leader in embodied AI industry applications, stood out among tens of thousands of entries worldwide to win the 2026 German iF Design Award, thanks to its groundbreaking industrial design and core technological innovations. As one of the "three major design awards" worldwide, alongside the German Red Dot Award and the American IDEA Award, the iF Design Award is renowned globally for its "independent, rigorous, and reliable" evaluation philosophy. Its judging criteria encompass five core dimensions: design concept, appearance, functionality, sustainability, and differentiation. The strict evaluation standards and extensive international influence make it a significant bellwether in the global design community and a key testament to product design and innovation strength.

DEEP Robotics Lynx M20 Wheeled-Legged Robot Wins iF Design Award

As an industry all-terrain wheeled-legged robot specifically designed for complex terrain and hazardous environments, the Lynx M20 has previously won multiple prestigious accolades, including the CES 2026 Innovation Award and the Silver Award at the China Design Intelligence Award. Winning the German iF Design Award further confirms that Chinese robotics products have gained high recognition and widespread acclaim internationally in core areas such as design innovation, functional implementation, and industrial adaptability.





DEEP Robotics Lynx M20 Wheeled-Legged Robot Wins iF Design Award

Design Innovation: Solving Complex Scenario Pain Points Through Innovative Design

The Lynx M20 wheeled-legged robot adheres to the core design philosophy of "form follows function," eliminating unnecessary ornamentation while optimizing the foundational architecture and manufacturing details, achieving a deep integration of structural aesthetics and engineering practicality. The fuselage features a front-back symmetrical design, enabling it to flexibly navigate through narrow spaces while supporting rapid deployment and customizable payload configurations. Modules such as the head, tail, main control unit, and limbs employ a quick-disassembly design, with limbs being interchangeable, improving maintenance efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. Additionally, the innovative "wheel-legged hybrid" structure combines the high speed and efficiency of wheeled mobility with the flexible adaptability of legged locomotion. The "front elbow, rear knee" leg configuration not only achieves more uniform force distribution but also allows the leg structure to be largely contained within the fuselage frame, making the overall length more compact, achieving an optimal balance between structural aesthetics and engineering efficiency, laying a solid foundation for operation in complex scenarios.

DEEP Robotics Lynx M20 Wheeled-Legged Robot – Modular Design, Front-Back Symmetry, "Front Elbow, Rear Knee" Design

Functional Upgrade: Building Hardcore Strength for Extreme Environment Operations

In terms of application functionality, the Lynx M20 wheeled-legged robot is truly an "all-terrain little champion" in extreme environments. It features all-weather protection capabilities and extreme temperature adaptability, easily navigating rugged mountain paths, muddy wetlands, and rubble-filled obstacles, replacing manual labor in hazardous outdoor inspection scenarios and directly ensuring personnel safety. Its IP66 high protection rating effectively withstands harsh environmental factors such as sandstorms, rain, snow, and dust. Combined with an ultra-wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 55°C, it breaks the limitations imposed by extreme weather, achieving stable operation around the clock and in all conditions. The hot-swappable battery design supports uninterrupted power replacement, effectively ensuring operational continuity and improving work efficiency. It also provides development interfaces for rapid adaptation to customized requirements in different complex scenarios, truly achieving "one machine for multiple uses, full-scenario adaptability," comprehensively meeting the operational needs of various industries in extreme environments.

DEEP Robotics Lynx M20 Wheeled-Legged Robot Validates Extreme Environment Adaptability

Scenario Deployment: Empowering Industrial Upgrades with Intelligent Equipment

Since its launch, the Lynx M20 wheeled-legged robot, with its unique design concept and outstanding performance, has become a highly anticipated star product in the industry robotics sector. It has achieved deep deployment in multiple core scenarios, including power inspection, security patrols, and emergency firefighting, becoming a key intelligent equipment solution for addressing operational challenges in complex extreme environments.

In power inspection scenarios, the Lynx M20 wheeled-legged robot, with its precise and efficient autonomous inspection capabilities, not only avoids the pain points of traditional manual inspections—such as high risk, time consumption, and low efficiency—but also significantly improves inspection quality and efficiency. It has already been deployed at scale in substations and converter stations both domestically and internationally, assisting power plants in their intelligent O&M transformation. In security patrol scenarios, the Lynx M20 wheeled-legged robot, leveraging its all-weather autonomous patrol and intelligent perception capabilities, effectively addresses challenges such as high labor costs, insufficient patrol coverage, and delayed emergency response in traditional security systems. It has been widely applied in important locations such as the Nanchang Public Security Bureau, China Yiwu International Trade Center, and smart industrial parks in Singapore, significantly enhancing patrol efficiency and safety.

Beyond these applications, the Lynx M20 has also expanded into many innovative scenarios: it participated in the CSL Finals as an independent broadcast camera, completing the world's first professional sports broadcast from a robot dog's perspective; it ventured into Hoh Xil, undertaking the transport of supplies such as oxygen cylinders and food to high-altitude observation stations, effectively reducing human operational risks in extreme plateau environments; and it went to Fuling, Chongqing, where it navigated slippery muddy paths to efficiently achieve automated crop transportation from the fields to staging areas. This series of innovative practices fully confirms the powerful universality and high reliability of the product's underlying technology, setting a new paradigm for the large-scale deployment of wheeled-legged robots in diverse and cutting-edge scenarios.

DEEP Robotics Lynx M20 Wheeled-Legged Robot in Power Inspection Application

As a benchmark product in the wheeled-legged robot category, the Lynx M20's winning of the German iF Design Award is not only an authoritative recognition of DEEP Robotics' product strength and innovation capabilities but also highlights the rising strength of China's embodied AI industry. Moving forward, DEEP Robotics will continue to iterate and optimize the Lynx series products, further consolidating its technological leadership and market benchmark position in the wheeled-legged robot field, deeply adapting to the needs of more real-world industry scenarios, and contributing to the high-quality, global development of China's robotics industry.

About DEEP Robotics

Founded in 2017, DEEP Robotics is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales, and service of quadruped robots, humanoid robots, and core components. Committed to full-stack independent R&D, the company has built a comprehensive "perception-decision-action" technological system. Its core new technologies, including multimodal environmental perception, cross-scenario embodied navigation, and sensory-motor fusion motion control, have already achieved large-scale deployment in sectors such as energy, emergency response, industry, and education. The company has established long-term cooperative relationships with leading industry players such as State Grid, China Southern Power Grid, China Telecom, and Singapore Power Group, as well as with renowned universities.

In 2025, DEEP Robotics ranked first globally in market share for quadruped robot industry applications. As of March 2026, its core product operations have covered 50 countries and regions worldwide, successfully deployed in over 1,200 industry scenarios. The company continues to lead the development of the global embodied AI industry with its technological innovation and scenario deployment capabilities.



Media Contact

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vivian Chen

Email: chenlingjia@deeprobotics.cn

Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en

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