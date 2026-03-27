iYUREK Launches Stress Meter Pro for Smarter Trading





MIAMI, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iYUREK announces the launch of Stress Meter Pro, an advanced market intelligence platform designed to identify market extremes, reversals, and high-probability setups across 200+ financial instruments.

Spot Market Extremes Before Price Reverses

Stress Meter Pro delivers actionable insights in under 60 seconds, analyzing stocks, cryptocurrency, forex, and futures. The platform continuously monitors over 200 instruments, compressing complex data into clear, contextual readings that indicate when prices are stretched, stressed, or statistically poised to react. Traders can make informed decisions on entering, waiting, or avoiding trades without relying on guesswork.

By eliminating the need for multiple indicators or complex chart interpretation, Stress Meter Pro allows traders to spot market extremes and potential reversals directly from the dashboard, improving timing accuracy and reducing overthinking.

Understanding the Trader’s Challenges

Traders often face frustration from entering trades only to see immediate reversals, feeling as though they buy high or sell low, and navigating contradictory charts or signals. Stress Meter Pro addresses these challenges by offering clarity and context without prescribing trades. Key benefits include:

Identify calm or overextended stocks before entering a trade Avoid buying where price often stalls or pulls back Avoid selling just before a bounce Make data-driven decisions instead of emotion-driven choices Evaluate market conditions in seconds Trade with clarity, even as beginners

Smart Instrument Cards: Consolidated Insights

Each instrument is displayed on a Smart Instrument Card, consolidating real-time technical indicators, pattern history, multi-timeframe stress analysis, money flow signals, insider activity, analyst targets, sector comparisons, and a Quick Take verdict. This design enables efficient scanning of dozens of instruments without switching apps or searching for scattered data.

Smart Money Tracking: Follow Institutional Moves

Users can track insider activity, institutional holdings, analyst targets, news sentiment, and money flow metrics such as MFI, CMF, OBV, and Volume Delta. Observing institutional behavior provides insight into significant capital movements before they influence retail trading.

Multi-Timeframe Stress Analysis: Trade Your Style

Stress Meter Pro evaluates instruments across three horizons: Day Trade, Swing Trade, and Position Trade. Each timeframe includes a stress score, bullish or bearish distribution, confidence level, and confirmation conditions, allowing traders to focus on setups that match their preferred style.

AI Market Insights: Daily Intelligence Briefing

The platform provides AI-generated summaries of indices, breadth data, volatility, sector rotation, and reversal patterns. Traders receive concise verdicts such as Cautiously Bullish, Neutral, or Bearish, along with confidence percentages, specific opportunities, and educational insights—all delivered in under a minute.

Advanced Professional Charts

Charts integrate technical layers including Bollinger Bands, market structure breaks, ATR volatility zones, swing high/low markers, statistical projections, volume profiles, VWAP, and correlated tickers. All chart data is synchronized across timeframes for precise analysis.

Pattern Scanner: Automated Opportunity Detection

Stress Meter Pro monitors thousands of instruments for patterns, breakouts, oversold bounces, and high-confidence setups. Real-time alerts notify users when predefined criteria are met, supporting rapid evaluation without committing to trades.

Accessible and Independent Trading Intelligence

Stress Meter Pro is subscription-based at $97 per month, delivering institutional-grade intelligence at a fraction of the cost of traditional platforms. Users maintain full control over trades, with outputs purely informational and non-personalized.

About iYUREK

iYUREK is a subscription-based market intelligence platform providing comprehensive analysis of financial instruments, including historical prices, correlations, volatility measures, sentiment indicators, and breadth metrics. The platform empowers traders to evaluate conditions independently, retain control over execution, and make disciplined, data-driven decisions.

iYUREK is a subsidiary of Wallstreet Business Academy Holdings Inc, a company listed on the Nasdaq Private Market with a valuation of $877 million, underscoring the parent company’s strong financial foundation and market credibility.

Media Contact

Yurek Vazquez

iYUREK

Email: hello@iyurek.com

Website: iYUREK

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