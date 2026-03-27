PRESS RELEASE

ARCADIS NOMINATES CARL TROWELL TO ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD

Amsterdam, March 27 2026 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announces the nomination of Carl Trowell for appointment to its Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Carl Trowell currently serves as President of Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid PLC and is a member of its Group Executive Committee. National Grid is one of the world’s largest investor-owned utilities, with major operations in both the UK and the USA. In his role, Carl leads the delivery of a multi-billion pound portfolio of UK electricity transmission projects to meet growing energy demand and oversees the global supply chain and construction functions across the UK and the USA.

With a distinguished career that spans leadership roles at Acteon Group, ENSCO, and 17 years at Schlumberger (now SLB), Carl brings deep expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure and energy projects across the world. He has lived and worked internationally including the UK, Netherlands, Norway, France and Malaysia, and has extensive experience leading major US and UK operations. Carl will bring invaluable insight to the Supervisory Board across key growth markets, including energy, resilient infrastructure, asset management, and operational efficiency.

The Supervisory Board will submit a non-binding nomination for Carl Trowell’s appointment at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 20 May 2026. He will join the Audit & Risk Committee and the Sustainability Committee.

Michiel Lap will retire from the Supervisory Board at the AGM after 11 years of service and Peter de Wit will succeed Michiel as Chair of the Supervisory Board. Deanna Goodwin will also retire from the Supervisory Board following the AGM. Robert Swaak will then assume her role as the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Michiel Lap, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said:

“We are delighted to nominate Carl Trowell. His extensive CEO, senior executive and non-executive experience across major global power and energy organizations, combined with board roles in Euronext, New York and London-listed companies, brings valuable client insight into managing large-scale capital projects, particularly those critical to the energy transition, a core focus for Arcadis.

“With Carl’s arrival, I will retire from the Supervisory Board and hand over the role of Chair to the very capable hands of Peter de Wit who has been on our board since 2023. Peter and I have been preparing this transition carefully over the last 12 months. On behalf of my colleagues, I also would like to thank Deanna Goodwin for her invaluable contributions, especially as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.”

END

Carl Trowell

Carl Trowell is currently President of UK Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid, with over 30 years’ experience in the global energy, engineering and project management sectors. He has held CEO roles at Acteon Group and Ensco (now Valaris), and spent much of his career at Schlumberger, where he led multiple international divisions, including the Integrated Project Management division. A Fellow of the Institute of Civil Engineers, Carl brings deep expertise in complex project delivery, technology deployment and leading large-scale organizations, with extensive international and board level experience. He holds degrees from Imperial College London, the University of Cambridge (PhD) and the Open University (MBA).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sinem Baykalöz

M: +31(0) 6 1393 0008

sinem.baykaloz@arcadis.com

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Mark Cox

Mobile: +44 (0) 7880 787727

E-mail: mark.cox@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world’s leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

Attachment