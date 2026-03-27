Termination of the Activities of the Swedish Branch of Bigbank AS

On 6 November 2025, Bigbank AS announced the sale of the loan portfolio of its Swedish branch.

Bigbank AS hereby informs that its Supervisory Board decided at a meeting held on 26 March 2026 to terminate the activities of the Swedish branch as of 31 May 2026, after which the process of closing the branch will begin.

The bank will cease accepting deposits at the Swedish branch as of 27 March 2026 and will continue to service only the existing deposit portfolio.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 28 February 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.5 billion euros, with equity of 298 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 193,000 active customers and employs more than 650 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee



