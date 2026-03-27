DDPAI Expands North American Availability with Amazon Canada Launch

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the showcase at CES, DDPAI is taking a significant step in expanding into the North American market with its launch on Amazon Canada. To give an introduction, we are a dashcam brand committed to enriching the mobility experience with clarity, stability, and smart protection. You may not have heard of us before, but our products are created to provide practical solutions for daily driving and vehicle safety, all at an accessible price.

Nowadays, dashcams are becoming increasingly essential for Canadian drivers. The country’s vast geography can lead to frequent long-distance travel. Moreover, the winter season there lasts for months, with snow and ice making roads more challenging. Under these circumstances, dashcams can improve driving confidence by providing smart assistance, while also offering emergency recording as evidence to determine responsibility in the event of accidents.

By launching on Amazon Canada, DDPAI makes it easier for local consumers to access our products through a trusted platform, backed by efficient logistics, secure payment, and convenient customer service. Meanwhile, all of our models sold in Canada comply with local regulations, including ISED certification, giving you peace of mind behind the wheel. With these advantages, finding the suitable dashcam becomes very simple.

If you are looking for a dashcam with great value for money, the DDPAI Z50 Pro combines all the essential features you need at a relatively affordable price.

Featuring a 4K front and a 1080P rear camera, Z50 Pro delivers detailed image day and night, enhanced by the NightVIS 2.0 with AI ISP, ensuring objects like road signs or license plates can be captured clearly whether driving into the sun during daytime or monitoring your car in a dimly lit parking lot.

Furthermore, it is equipped with a supercapacitor designed to handle extreme heat and cold, providing short-term backup power to ensure safe recording during sudden power loss, which is especially useful in Canada’s long and harsh winters.

In addition, Z50 Pro features 24/7 Parking Monitoring with time-lapse recording and collision detection modes to capture any suspicious activity such as theft or scratches. Also, its IPS power management system intelligently monitors vehicle voltage to prevent battery drain, ensuring reliable operation during long parking periods.

Meanwhile, powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology with transfer speeds of up to 13MB/s, Z50 Pro enables you to preview, download, and share 4K videos in seconds with enhanced bandwidth and reduced interference.

Beyond these features, Z50 Pro also supports:

Built-in GPS & ADAS 2.0 : Z50 Pro provides driving data including speed and routes while offering forward vehicle start alert and driver fatigue alert.

: Z50 Pro provides driving data including speed and routes while offering forward vehicle start alert and driver fatigue alert. Up to 512GB MicroSD Compatibility : There is ample space for continuous 4K recording and extended parking surveillance.

: There is ample space for continuous 4K recording and extended parking surveillance. Smart Voice Control: Simply say “Take Photo” to capture moments hands-free and it can also automatically save a 10-second video.



Similarly, if you prefer a compact and discreet design that stays hidden behind your rearview mirror, then the DDPAI N2 Dual is the perfect fit.

Equipped with a 1.9" IPS display, N2 Dual delivers 2.5K front and 1080P rear recording without blocking your view. Powered by NightVIS 2.0 with AI ISP, it captures sharp footage even in low-light conditions, whether you're driving or parked. Furthermore, It comes with 24/7 Parking Monitoring that monitors your vehicle at all times, a supercapacitor built to handle extreme temperatures, ADAS 2.0 for smarter driving assistance, up to 256GB storage for extended recording, and instant app access for quick footage review or download.

Z50 Pro - CA$149.99 after coupon, originally CA$179.99 (Buy: Amazon CA )

*Including a 128GB SD card

N2 Dual - CA$99.99 after coupon, originally CA$139.99 (Buy: Amazon CA )

*Coupon valid until March 31, 2026

For more details, visit DDPAI’s official online store and Amazon Canada store .

While exploring our products, it’s natural to wonder how a new brand can be trusted. That’s why behind every dashcam is a complete development and production process. That said, DDPAI operates a 12,000㎡ manufacturing base that integrates SMT, assembly, testing, and packaging processes into one streamlined system. Through innovative craftsmanship and strict quality control, we deliver premium dashcams for drivers worldwide while keeping refining our models based on user feedback to better meet practical needs.

About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI has long focused on delivering crystal‑clear visual capture and intelligent vehicle support. The moments between departure and arrival shape who we are. Rather than chasing destinations, we pay attention to what happens along the way and strive to make every journey memorable.

Discover more about DDPAI at: www.ddpai.com

Or follow DDPAI on:Facebook: DDPAI North America & DDPAI Global

Instagram: DDPAI Global

X: DDPAI Global

TikTok: DDPAI Global

Contact: marketing@ddpai.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99c2087a-f510-433b-845a-56bf20a5f0bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df4c48ed-ebef-4591-b98e-2222e40ca207

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df49d82a-7e0e-49e5-9300-bb5f178abdbf