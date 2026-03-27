Novaturas Announces Changes in Chief Financial Officer Position

Novaturas Group announces a change in its executive team. As of March 27, Chief Financial Officer Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė is stepping down from her position. The company is currently conducting a search for a new candidate.

“We are grateful to Auksė for her significant contribution and for taking on the responsibility of leading the finance team during a particularly dynamic period. We are glad to have worked together over these years and wish her the best of success in her future career,” says Novaturas CEO Ieva Galvydienė.

The company is currently searching for a new Chief Financial Officer who will oversee operations across Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. During the selection process, CFO responsibilities will be ensured through internal resources.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.