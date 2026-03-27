Supporting Underprivileged Families in Egypt: Jackaroo King Partners with Resala Association to Launch Ramadan Charity Initiative

CAIRO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East’s breakout social board game Jackaroo King has partnered with Egypt’s renowned charitable organization, Resala Association, to officially launch a Ramadan donation initiative. A total of 1,666 relief packages were distributed to underprivileged families across Egypt. The distribution took place on March 13, 2026, through Resala Association, marking an important step for Jackaroo King in extending its impact from online engagement to real-world philanthropy.

This collaboration not only reflects the spirit of sharing, mutual support, and compassion that defines Ramadan, but also highlights Jackaroo King’s long-term commitment to exploring an integrated model of “online entertainment + real-world social good.”





During the campaign, strong user participation played a key role in achieving the milestone of 1,666 donated packages. With the support of Resala Association, the supplies were efficiently distributed to families in need across Egypt. By introducing a more engaging and participatory charity mechanism, Jackaroo King has transformed philanthropy from a limited offline activity into a collective effort accessible to a broader user base.

Notably, the “Family Charity Month” campaign received strong engagement and positive feedback from users. Many participants voluntarily shared their charity certificates within the community, creating a positive and organic wave of social sharing. This willingness to showcase and celebrate charitable contributions reflects a growing sense of identity and emotional connection among users, turning philanthropy into a meaningful form of social expression.

Looking ahead, Jackaroo King will continue to align with diverse cultural contexts and real-world needs across different markets. By partnering with more professional, local, and trusted charitable organizations, the platform aims to further expand its efforts in humanitarian aid, educational support, and community initiatives—bringing its brand vision of “making the world more exciting through interaction” into tangible reality.

About Jackaroo King

Jackaroo King is a popular social board game in the Middle East, dedicated to delivering an authentic Jackaroo gameplay experience combined with innovative “gaming + social + competitive” features. With its clean environment, deep localization strategy, and integrated online-offline tournament ecosystem, it has become a standout social entertainment platform in the region.

Media Contact

Company Name: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Official Website: https://www.jackarooapp.com/

WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a40a6768-990a-4e2d-a9a3-cf9b813d17dd