ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 2,792,108 ordinary shares at 106.79 pence per share on 26th March 2026. The shares purchased represent 1.10% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 26 March 2026 consisted of 268,114,729 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 18,185,333 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 249,929,396 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

27th March 2026

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850