Holding(s) in Company

 | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF   
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF   
VanEck S&P Global Mining UCITS ETF   
VanEck Natural Resources ETF   
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF   
VanEck Gold Miners ETF   
VanEck Gold Miners ETF   
VanEck Africa Index ETF   

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Mar-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Mar-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.960000 0.000000 7.960000 19292706
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.050000 0.000000 8.050000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42 19292706  7.960000  
Sub Total 8.A 19292706 7.960000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1    

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2    

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners ETF 3.052000  3.052000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Natural Resources ETF 0.005000  0.005000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners ETF AU 0.100000  0.100000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.440000  0.440000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Africa Index ETF 0.037000  0.037000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.726000  3.726000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck S&P Global Mining UCITS ETF 0.070000  0.070000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.527000  0.527000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
19,292,706 shares and 7.96% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open
11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion 24-Mar-2026 13. Place Of Completion Tampa, FL, USA

Attachment


Attachments

00770221_TR1_notification
GlobeNewswire

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