Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Director Appointment

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert (Ted) Holmes as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2026.

Ted is the founder of Blue Ocean Investment Partners, an FCA and SEC registered investment management firm focused on listed technology equities, and currently serves as CFO of ImpactLoop, an AI powered SaaS platform providing product level carbon and cost intelligence for commercial equipment. He is a non-executive director of The City of London Investment Trust plc, Audit Committee Chair and non-executive director of River UK Micro Cap Limited, and a member of the investment committee of The King's Fund. A CFA charterholder and qualified accountant (CPA), Ted spent over 20 years at UBS Asset Management in progressively senior roles including European Head of Equities. He began his career at Ernst & Young.

Keith Mullins, Chair of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc said: “The Board is delighted to welcome Ted and looks forward to working with him and benefitting from his experience and insights.”

Ted will be a member of the Audit Committee with effect from the date of his appointment.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to UKLR 6.4.8R in relation to the appointment.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17